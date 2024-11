The incident occurred in Siyol village near Katra on Monday night, they said. The injured were shifted to the Narayana Hospital in Katra.

A wall of a house collapsed during a religious function in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, leaving 13 people injured, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Siyol village near Katra on Monday night, they said.

The injured were shifted to the Narayana Hospital in Katra.

Further details are awaited.