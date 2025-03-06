Want To Become An Influencer? These Top Indian Schools Offer Courses On How To Go Viral

The Indian School of Business (ISB), renowned for its MBA program, has been offering a hybrid digital marketing and analytics course for the past three years. Recently, the curriculum was updated to include a stronger focus on social media and influencer-related content.

In a country where countless individuals aspire to become social media influencers but lack proper guidance, some of India’s most prestigious institutes are stepping up to bridge the knowledge gap. Recognizing the rising demand for influencer marketing professionals, top institutions such as the Indian School of Business (ISB) and Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC) have introduced specialized courses to help students navigate the digital landscape.

With companies increasingly focusing on influencer marketing as a key advertising strategy, these institutions are equipping students with the necessary skills to succeed in the industry.

ISB Updates Digital Marketing Programme to Focus on Influencer Content

The Indian School of Business (ISB), renowned for its MBA program, has been offering a hybrid digital marketing and analytics course for the past three years. Recently, the curriculum was updated to include a stronger focus on social media and influencer-related content.

Madhu Viswanathan, an associate professor of marketing at ISB, stated in an email response to Mint, “The digital marketing and analytics programme is one of the most popular online courses offered by ISB… The programme is experiential with students learning a lot of these aspects with hands-on exercises as well as simulations.” However, ISB has not disclosed the number of enrollments for this course.

ISB holds a prestigious rank of 27th on the Financial Times’ 2025 list of top 30 business schools globally and has campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali.

SCMC Introduces Influencer Marketing as Part of Media Courses

Pune-based Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC) introduced social media marketing and influencer marketing in 2023. These courses are now a part of the BA Mass Communication and BBA Media Management programmes, preparing students for careers in digital marketing, advertising, and media entrepreneurship.

Senior faculty member Kavitha Iyer noted that 10-15% of students in these programs choose to become content creators and influencers rather than taking up traditional jobs in the digital marketing industry.

Director and professor at SCMC, Sreeram Gopalkrishnan, highlighted the financial realities of the influencer industry. He explained that while the top 1.5% of YouTube influencers have a median income of $15,000, many struggle to make a sustainable career out of content creation. He emphasized the importance of originality and branding, stating, “What is the competitive advantage that your content has in comparison to others? Is it just a comparative advantage or a long-term proposition that combines skill sets with a USP?”

Student Success Stories

Shivangi Biswas, a second-year BA Mass Communication student at SCMC, shared her personal experience with the institute’s social media marketing module. She revealed that after completing the course, she made key changes to her content strategy.

“In the past six months after implementing the learnings from the course to my content, my viewership has increased from an average of 6,000 users per reel to 10,000,” said Biswas, a nano-influencer with 1,773 followers on her Instagram handle, @shivangiibiswas. She eagerly anticipates the next influencer marketing module, hoping to further refine her content creation skills.

Other Institutes Join the Trend

Apart from ISB and SCMC, the Indian Institute of Digital Education (IIDE) is another major player in influencer marketing education. Established in 2016, IIDE offers postgraduate and certificate programs and also collaborates with six other institutes in Mumbai as a knowledge partner. The institution enrolls over 4,000 students across its various digital marketing and influencer marketing programs.

IIDE founder Karan Shah highlighted the surge in demand for digital marketing professionals, stating, “If you were to search the keywords ‘digital marketing’ on the top job portals, you would realize that no other job segment has more jobs than digital marketing. Post-pandemic, social media, influencer, and digital marketing jobs have grown rapidly as all companies, large or small, are hiring in-house teams to handle their social media.”

Rising Job Opportunities in Influencer Marketing

A LinkedIn report published in January 2024 ranked ‘influencer marketing experts’ as the 10th fastest-growing job role in India. The influencer marketing industry is expected to grow from an estimated ₹2,344 crore in 2024 to ₹3,375 crore in 2026, according to a study by EY and Big Bang Social, a creator marketplace owned by Collective Artists Network.

Jai Hind College in Mumbai has also responded to this demand by introducing a Bachelor of Digital Strategy (BDS) course in partnership with IIDE. Dr. Rakhi Sharma, the director of Jai Hind College, explained the motivation behind launching the course: “As businesses moved online, we observed a surge in demand for students skilled in digital marketing during placements, based on which we started this programme last year.”

The first batch is yet to graduate, but companies such as Schbang, DeltaX, and Media.net, along with major employers like ICICI Bank and Nykaa, are already seeking students specializing in digital and influencer marketing.

The Future of Influencer Education in India

With India’s influencer marketing industry booming and companies actively looking for social media-savvy professionals, structured courses in influencer marketing are proving to be a valuable career path. As more institutes recognize the potential of this industry, aspiring influencers and marketing professionals now have the opportunity to gain industry-specific knowledge and improve their chances of success in the digital space.