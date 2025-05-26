Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
  Want To Download A Copy Of Your Adhaar Card For Emergencies? Everything You Need to Know About Getting Your Digital ID

Want To Download A Copy Of Your Adhaar Card For Emergencies? Everything You Need to Know About Getting Your Digital ID

If you're living in India, chances are you're already familiar with the Aadhaar card—a unique 12-digit identification number issued to Indian residents by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

If you’re living in India, chances are you’re already familiar with the Aadhaar card—a unique 12-digit identification number issued to Indian residents by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). More than just an ID, Aadhaar acts as proof of identity and address and plays a key role in accessing government schemes, subsidies, and even banking services.

What makes Aadhaar different from other IDs is that it’s biometric-based, meaning it stores both your demographic details (like name, address, and date of birth) and biometric data (such as fingerprints and iris scans). It’s available in both a physical format and a digital version known as e-Aadhaar.

Who Runs Aadhaar? A Look at UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India, better known as UIDAI, is the central body behind the Aadhaar system. It was formed under the Aadhaar Act, 2016, and operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

UIDAI is responsible for:

  • Issuing Aadhaar numbers and cards

  • Managing and maintaining the Aadhaar database

  • Ensuring data security and user privacy

  • Offering online services like Aadhaar download, authentication history, and e-KYC

Need to Download Your Aadhaar? Here’s How to Do It

If you’ve already enrolled for Aadhaar and need to download your e-Aadhaar card, you can do it easily through UIDAI’s official website or the mAadhaar app. Here’s what you need to get started:

What You’ll Need:

  • A mobile number linked to your Aadhaar

  • Internet connection and a smartphone or computer

  • One of the following:

    • Aadhaar number (12 digits)

    • Enrollment ID (EID from your enrollment slip)

    • Virtual ID (VID, 16 digits)

Step-by-Step: Downloading Aadhaar from the UIDAI Website

  1. Visit the UIDAI Portal
    Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in or open the mAadhaar app on your phone.

  2. Click on ‘Download Aadhaar’
    Under the “My Aadhaar” section, select the “Download Aadhaar” option.

  3. Choose How You Want to Identify Yourself
    You can use your:

    • Aadhaar Number

    • Enrollment ID (EID)

    • Virtual ID (VID)

  4. Enter Your Information
    Fill in your identifier, full name, PIN code, and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen.

  5. Request OTP
    Click on “Request OTP” to receive a One-Time Password on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to proceed.

  6. Download Your Aadhaar
    Once verified, click “Download Aadhaar.” The file you get is a PDF, and it’s password-protected.

  7. Open the PDF
    The password is the first four letters of your name in CAPITALS followed by your birth year.
    (For example: If your name is Ravi Kumar and you were born in 1990, your password will be RAVI1990.)

Using the mAadhaar App to Download Aadhaar

Prefer using your phone? The mAadhaar app makes the process just as simple.

  • Open the app and log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP.

  • Select “Download Aadhaar” from the menu.

  • Follow the same OTP process as described above.

Types of Aadhaar You Can Download

There are two formats available:

  • Regular Aadhaar: Shows the complete 12-digit Aadhaar number.

  • Masked Aadhaar: Hides the first 8 digits and only displays the last 4—great for when you need to share Aadhaar but want to protect your privacy.

Facing Issues? Here’s What You Can Do

Even though the process is simple, you might run into a few common problems. Here’s how to handle them:

  • Didn’t Get OTP?
    Make sure your Aadhaar is linked to your current mobile number.

  • Entered Wrong Details?
    Use the “Retrieve Lost EID/Aadhaar” option on the UIDAI website to recover your details.

  • PDF Password Not Working?
    Double-check the format: first four letters of your name in uppercase + your birth year.

  • Website Not Loading?
    Try clearing your browser cache or switch to using the app instead.

Security Features to Keep in Mind

The UIDAI has built several security layers into the Aadhaar system:

  • Password-protected PDFs for downloaded Aadhaar

  • Option to use a Masked Aadhaar for more privacy

  • Virtual ID (VID) to authenticate without revealing your Aadhaar number

  • Aadhaar locking feature to prevent misuse

Other Useful Services by UIDAI

Besides downloading Aadhaar, UIDAI’s online portal and app also let you:

  • Update your personal or biometric details

  • Check your authentication history

  • Access paperless e-KYC

  • Find nearby Aadhaar enrollment centers

Why e-Aadhaar is a Smart Option

Not only is e-Aadhaar completely valid like the physical card, but it’s also eco-friendly and easy to access anytime. Just make sure you download it only from official UIDAI websites or the mAadhaar app.

Quick Safety Tips

  • Stick to official websites: uidai.gov.in and myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

  • Be cautious while sharing your Aadhaar—prefer masked Aadhaar or Virtual ID when possible

  • If you suspect fraud, report it immediately at 1947 or email [email protected]

