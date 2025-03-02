Want To Take A Trip To Himachal Pradesh Right Now? Heavy Rain and Snowfall Cause Chaos; Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal Pradesh has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in multiple districts, including Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, and Shimla.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal Pradesh has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in multiple districts, including Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, and Shimla. The warning was issued on Friday, cautioning residents and travelers about the dangerous weather conditions.

Roads Blocked Due to Snowfall and Rain

Heavy snowfall and relentless rain have led to severe disruptions in the region. Reports indicate that 583 roads, including five National Highways, have been blocked due to adverse weather conditions. The situation has caused immense difficulty for commuters and tourists traveling through the affected areas.

Viral Video Shows Struggle of Commuters

A viral video circulating on social media has captured the challenges faced by people in Manali due to snowfall, rain, and an avalanche. The video, shared by the Instagram account @kasol_scenic_valley, shows multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters and heavy snow. In one particularly alarming scene, two motorcyclists struggle to maintain their balance on the slippery roads while cars navigate dangerously through the flooded areas.

Cloudbursts and Avalanches Add to the Crisis

In addition to the heavy rain and snowfall, cloudbursts and avalanches have worsened the situation. On Friday, a cloudburst in Pahanala Khad, Kullu, washed away several vehicles. Another cloudburst was reported in Chhota Bhangal, Kangra district, causing significant damage. Glacier slides were observed in the higher altitudes of Kinnaur and Bharmour, while an avalanche hit the Kumar Panchayat in Pangi Valley, Chamba district, cutting off access to the entire region.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Urges Caution

Amid the worsening conditions, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged residents and visitors to stay away from rivers and streams. He emphasized the importance of following safety guidelines issued by the administration. “I have been taking stock of the situation since morning. All people are requested to be cautious and follow guidelines issued by the administration. Stay away from rivers and streams,” ANI quoted Sukhu as saying.

Fatal Avalanche in Uttarakhand

The impact of the harsh weather is also being felt beyond Himachal Pradesh. In Uttarakhand, an avalanche at a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) project in Mana, Chamoli, has claimed the lives of four individuals. The Indian Army confirmed the deaths on Friday.

Rescue operations have been ongoing for two days, with 50 out of the 55 trapped individuals declared safe. However, authorities are still searching for five missing people.

Authorities Continue Rescue and Relief Efforts

As rescue teams work tirelessly to clear blocked roads and assist stranded people, officials are closely monitoring the situation. The government has urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve. Authorities are also working to restore road connectivity and provide aid to those affected by the extreme weather conditions.

With the heavy rain and snowfall showing no signs of immediate relief, residents are advised to remain alert and follow all safety advisories issued by the government and weather authorities.