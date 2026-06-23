Want To Update Your Aadhaar Email For Free? Check Eligibility, Conditions, And Rules From July 1

Millions of Aadhaar holders will soon be able to update their registered email addresses without paying any fee. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that a new feature will be added to the Aadhaar mobile application from July 1, 2026, allowing users to update their email IDs directly through the app. The facility will remain free for 6 months, offering significant relief to users who need to correct or change their email information. At present, updating an email address linked to Aadhaar typically attracts a fee of ₹75. Under the new initiative, this charge will be waived for updates made through the Aadhaar mobile app between July 1 and December 31, 2026.

What Will Change From July 1?

The new feature is aimed at making Aadhaar services more accessible and reducing the need for users to visit service centres for minor updates. Through the Aadhaar app, users will be able to add, modify, or verify their registered email addresses from their smartphones.

The service is expected to help users receive Aadhaar-related alerts, authentication notifications, and other important communications more efficiently. Keeping an updated email ID linked to Aadhaar can also improve access to various digital services that rely on Aadhaar verification.

Conditions Users Must Fulfil

UIDAI has specified certain conditions for availing the facility. The mobile number linked to Aadhaar must already be active and registered with the database. Users will also be required to complete OTP-based verification before the email update request is processed.

The Aadhaar app will additionally allow users to check whether an email address is already linked to their Aadhaar number. This feature is expected to reduce confusion and help users maintain accurate records.

Part Of A Broader Digital Push

The move is part of UIDAI’s ongoing efforts to expand digital self-service options for Aadhaar holders. The Aadhaar app has been receiving new features focused on convenience, security and privacy, enabling users to manage more services directly from their smartphones.

Officials believe easier access to update services will encourage citizens to keep their Aadhaar information current, reducing errors and improving the effectiveness of Aadhaar-based authentication systems.

Since the fee waiver is valid only for 6 months, users who need to update their registered email IDs are expected to benefit by completing the process within the promotional period. After December 31, 2026, regular charges may apply again unless UIDAI announces an extension.

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