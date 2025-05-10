‘Wanted You to Capture Pakistan’: How The Internet Reacted To India-Pakistan Ceasefire

The Indian government’s surprise announcement of a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan has brought an intense wave of public reaction across the country, especially on social media.

The Indian government’s surprise announcement of a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan has brought an intense wave of public reaction across the country, especially on social media. While the agreement formally ends several days of military escalation between the two neighbours, many citizens are questioning whether the decision came too soon—especially after the deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.

Although some people have welcomed the de-escalation, calling it a step toward peace, a large section of the public has voiced disappointment. Many are demanding stronger retaliation and say they were expecting a more decisive military response.

“We Wanted You to Capture Pakistan”: Public Discontent Erupts Online

Social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook were flooded with posts from Indian users who felt let down by the sudden halt to military action. One user, Rudra Raju, wrote:

“We Indian’s did not expected this from you… to bow down due to pressure from US… We wanted you to capture Pakistan and we could have taught them a good lesson.”

Another user, Vinod Koul, echoed that frustration, saying: “It was a mistake. Don’t trust them. Demolish them.”

Kalpesh Surti, in a strongly worded post, expressed disappointment with the Prime Minister: “Modiji lost trust of Indian people. We need yogiji as our PM. Now onwards I vote only when yogiji become PM candidate..sorry modiji today u did a biggest mistake of your life.”

Doubts Over Long-Term Peace and Accountability

Beyond calls for continued military pressure, many users raised concerns about whether the ceasefire would actually lead to lasting peace or prevent future attacks.

Sanjeev Ranjan, commenting on a Facebook discussion, wrote:

“Will this ceasefire ensure no more incursions from Pakistan side? Will governments ensure that innocents will not get killed? Ensure Pahalgam doesn’t get repeated? Can people who have lost their loved ones get over their deep wounds? Will there be security for tourists or it’s for politicians only? If the answer is yes, then peace is worth it ..!!”

Another user wrote simply, “Justice will never be served in India.” Some even claimed that “Narendra Modi has failed,” voicing a loss of hope in any future action.

Ceasefire Came After Direct Military-Level Talks

Earlier today, the Indian government announced that both countries had agreed to a ceasefire after talks held between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan. The discussions were initiated by Pakistan, according to officials, and were aimed at preventing further escalation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the development from Islamabad and welcomed the ceasefire. He also expressed hope that it could lead to broader peace efforts in the future.

India Denies External Mediation Despite Trump’s Claim

Soon after the ceasefire was announced, US President Donald Trump claimed that the de-escalation was the result of Washington’s mediation efforts. However, India quickly dismissed this, stating that the ceasefire agreement was reached directly between India and Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that “the discussions were conducted directly between India and Pakistan, and the ceasefire was mutually agreed upon without external involvement.”

Citizens Say Ceasefire Should Be Conditional

While some saw the truce as a diplomatic win, others argued that it should only be temporary and dependent on Pakistan’s actions going forward.

Rudra Raju, who earlier criticised the decision, added that the ceasefire “should have been temporary, meant only to test whether Pakistan would adhere to it.”