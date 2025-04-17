Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Waqf Act Is ‘Unconstitutional, Violates Federalism’ Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan stated that the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution opposing the amendment, with the Left parties voicing strong opposition in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Waqf Act Is ‘Unconstitutional, Violates Federalism’ Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan


Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday strongly criticized the Centre’s move to amend the Waqf Act, terming it “unconstitutional” and a violation of Article 26 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to manage religious affairs. He accused the BJP and its ideological parent RSS of using the Waqf Amendment Bill for political gains by targeting minority communities.

Speaking to reporters, CM Vijayan alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has long viewed minorities as “internal enemies,” a view recently reiterated in an article published in Organiser, the RSS’s mouthpiece. “The amendment is an attempt to marginalise Muslim and Christian communities and manipulate sentiments for electoral advantage,” he said.

Waqf and Munambam issue

Vijayan linked the Waqf Amendment Bill to the Munambam land dispute, where residents fear displacement. He clarified that the Kerala government had already formed a commission to address the issue and protect residents’ rights, and that the High Court has now approved the commission’s continuation. “The BJP is using this emotionally sensitive issue for political mileage,” he said.

He accused the Union Government of misleading people by portraying the Waqf Amendment Bill as a solution to the Munambam crisis. “This is a complete fraud,” the CM said. “No clause in the bill provides a remedy to the problem. Even Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, during his press conference in Kochi, had to admit that the amendment doesn’t offer justice to Munambam residents.”

Strong opposition

Vijayan stated that the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution opposing the amendment, with the Left parties voicing strong opposition in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “This bill is a direct assault on India’s federal structure and religious freedom,” he added.

He also criticized the support extended by the opposition leader in Kerala for the Centre’s move, calling it a “betrayal of the people’s trust.” CM Vijayan reiterated that the state government is committed to safeguarding the rights of Munambam residents through legal and constitutional means.

Referring to the article in Organiser, he pointed out that the RSS now appears to target Christian church properties as well. “This shows a clear pattern of communal politics. The central government has taken an extremely anti-minority stance, pushing the majority’s communal agenda,” he said.

Vijayan concluded by saying the Waqf Amendment Bill is driven by hatred and enmity, not governance or justice. “We must resist such moves that threaten the secular and federal nature of our country.”

