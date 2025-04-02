Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 To Be Tabled Today In Lok Sabha, Check Here

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is set to introduce the revised Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha today, April 2, amid strong opposition from the INDIA bloc and several Muslim organizations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, along with their respective allies, have issued strict whips to their Members of Parliament (MPs), mandating full attendance during the proceedings on April 2 and 3. With no signs of a bipartisan consensus, the outcome is expected to be determined by sheer numerical strength in the House.

Following the Question Hour, the Bill will be tabled for consideration and passing, with an extensive eight-hour discussion planned, subject to extension based on deliberations. The opposition, led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other INDIA bloc members, has been vocal in its criticism, with SP chief whip Dharmendra Yadav instructing all party MPs to participate actively in the debate and vote against the Bill.

Background and Key Provisions

Originally introduced in August 2023, the Bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) under BJP MP Jagdambika Pal for further review. Following recommendations from the JPC, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the revised Bill last month, incorporating 14 suggested amendments.

The proposed amendments aim to address administrative inefficiencies in managing Waqf properties, enhance transparency in Waqf board operations, and integrate technological advancements in property registration. However, critics argue that the Bill undermines the autonomy of Waqf boards and threatens key religious and charitable institutions, including graveyards, dargahs, and khanqahs.

Opposition’s Stand

The opposition has labeled the Bill as unconstitutional and an attempt to centralize control over Waqf properties. All INDIA bloc members have agreed to a coordinated strategy against the Bill, vowing to oppose it in both Houses of Parliament. Prominent voices like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have strongly condemned the legislation, alleging that it aims to seize Waqf assets under the guise of reform.

Strength in Numbers: NDA vs INDIA Bloc

The NDA enjoys a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha, with 293 seats against the INDIA bloc’s 235. With the required majority set at 272, the ruling coalition is in a strong position to push the Bill through. Key NDA allies, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal United (JDU), and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, have also signaled their support.

In the Rajya Sabha, where the total strength stands at 245, the NDA holds 125 seats, surpassing the 118 votes required for passage. The Upper House is expected to take up the Bill following its clearance in the Lok Sabha.

AIMPLB’s Call to Action

The AIMPLB, representing Muslim clerics across the country, has made a public appeal to secular parties and BJP allies to reject the Bill. The Board has urged MPs to resist what it calls an attempt to “further a communal agenda” and safeguard the interests of the Muslim community.

