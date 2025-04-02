Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 To Be Tabled Today In Lok Sabha, Check Here

Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 To Be Tabled Today In Lok Sabha, Check Here

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is set to introduce the revised Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha today, April 2, amid strong opposition from the INDIA bloc and several Muslim organizations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 To Be Tabled Today In Lok Sabha, Check Here


Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is set to introduce the revised Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha today, April 2, amid strong opposition from the INDIA bloc and several Muslim organizations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). The Bill, which seeks to modify the existing Waqf Act, 1995, has sparked intense political debates, with the ruling and opposition parties preparing for a high-stakes discussion.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, along with their respective allies, have issued strict whips to their Members of Parliament (MPs), mandating full attendance during the proceedings on April 2 and 3. With no signs of a bipartisan consensus, the outcome is expected to be determined by sheer numerical strength in the House.

Following the Question Hour, the Bill will be tabled for consideration and passing, with an extensive eight-hour discussion planned, subject to extension based on deliberations. The opposition, led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other INDIA bloc members, has been vocal in its criticism, with SP chief whip Dharmendra Yadav instructing all party MPs to participate actively in the debate and vote against the Bill.

Background and Key Provisions

Originally introduced in August 2023, the Bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) under BJP MP Jagdambika Pal for further review. Following recommendations from the JPC, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the revised Bill last month, incorporating 14 suggested amendments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The proposed amendments aim to address administrative inefficiencies in managing Waqf properties, enhance transparency in Waqf board operations, and integrate technological advancements in property registration. However, critics argue that the Bill undermines the autonomy of Waqf boards and threatens key religious and charitable institutions, including graveyards, dargahs, and khanqahs.

Opposition’s Stand

The opposition has labeled the Bill as unconstitutional and an attempt to centralize control over Waqf properties. All INDIA bloc members have agreed to a coordinated strategy against the Bill, vowing to oppose it in both Houses of Parliament. Prominent voices like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have strongly condemned the legislation, alleging that it aims to seize Waqf assets under the guise of reform.

Strength in Numbers: NDA vs INDIA Bloc

The NDA enjoys a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha, with 293 seats against the INDIA bloc’s 235. With the required majority set at 272, the ruling coalition is in a strong position to push the Bill through. Key NDA allies, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal United (JDU), and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, have also signaled their support.

In the Rajya Sabha, where the total strength stands at 245, the NDA holds 125 seats, surpassing the 118 votes required for passage. The Upper House is expected to take up the Bill following its clearance in the Lok Sabha.

AIMPLB’s Call to Action

The AIMPLB, representing Muslim clerics across the country, has made a public appeal to secular parties and BJP allies to reject the Bill. The Board has urged MPs to resist what it calls an attempt to “further a communal agenda” and safeguard the interests of the Muslim community.

Must Read: BJP Wants To Impose ‘Nagpur Ka Kanoon’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill

 

Filed under

waqf amendent bill

newsx

Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 To Be Tabled Today In Lok Sabha, Check Here
newsx

BJP Wants To Impose ‘Nagpur Ka Kanoon’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill
Neelamben Parikh, the gre

Neelamben Parikh, Mahatma Gandhi’s Great-Granddaughter Passes Away At 93 In Navsari
L2: Empuraan producer Ant

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer...
The National Weather Serv

Tornado Warning Issued For Grass Valley, Nevada & Yuba Counties–Seek Shelter Now!
In a major move, the U.S.

Trump Administration Cuts Thousands Of Jobs At FDA, CDC And Other Health Agencies
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP Wants To Impose ‘Nagpur Ka Kanoon’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill

BJP Wants To Impose ‘Nagpur Ka Kanoon’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill

Neelamben Parikh, Mahatma Gandhi’s Great-Granddaughter Passes Away At 93 In Navsari

Neelamben Parikh, Mahatma Gandhi’s Great-Granddaughter Passes Away At 93 In Navsari

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer Amid Controversy

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer...

Tornado Warning Issued For Grass Valley, Nevada & Yuba Counties–Seek Shelter Now!

Tornado Warning Issued For Grass Valley, Nevada & Yuba Counties–Seek Shelter Now!

Trump Administration Cuts Thousands Of Jobs At FDA, CDC And Other Health Agencies

Trump Administration Cuts Thousands Of Jobs At FDA, CDC And Other Health Agencies

Entertainment

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer Amid Controversy

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture