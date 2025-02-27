Waqf Amendment Bill: Here Are The Key Changes Made In The Revised Bill

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, which aims to improve the regulation and management of waqf properties. The bill, renamed the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill, incorporates recommendations from the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) amid opposition protests.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, incorporating recommendations from the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) report. The bill, which aims to improve the regulation and management of waqf properties, is set to be introduced in the second part of Parliament’s budget session.

Despite opposition members’ objections, all amendments proposed by BJP and NDA lawmakers were accepted, while those suggested by the opposition were defeated.

What is Waqf?

A waqf, in Islamic tradition, is a charitable or religious donation made by Muslims for community benefit. Its properties, which include mosques, madrassas, graveyards, and orphanages, cannot be sold or repurposed, as they are considered to belong to God.

According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the bill seeks to amend the 1995 act, addressing challenges in regulating waqf properties.

Renaming the Waqf Bill

The revised legislation will be renamed the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill. The JPC explained, “The new name reflects the bill’s broader aim to enhance the management and efficiency of boards and properties, with a focus on empowerment, development, and effective administration.”

Key Amendments

The bill introduces several significant amendments:

Women’s Representation : Two Muslim women will remain members of the Stat Boards (Section 14) and the Central Council (Section 9) to promote women’s participation in waqf management.

: Two Muslim women will remain members of the Stat Boards (Section 14) and the Central Council (Section 9) to promote women’s participation in waqf management. OBC Representation : One member from the Muslim OBC community will be included in State Waqf Boards (Section 14).

: One member from the Muslim OBC community will be included in State Waqf Boards (Section 14). Separate Boards : State governments may establish separate boards for the Aghakhani and Bohra communities, acknowledging their distinct religious needs (Section 13).

: State governments may establish separate boards for the Aghakhani and Bohra communities, acknowledging their distinct religious needs (Section 13). Women’s Inheritance Rights : In Alal Aulad (family waqfs), properties can only be dedicated after ensuring that female heirs receive their rightful share (Section 3A(2)).

: In Alal Aulad (family waqfs), properties can only be dedicated after ensuring that female heirs receive their rightful share (Section 3A(2)). Recognition by User : Registered Waqf by User will continue to be recognized, except in cases of disputed or government-owned properties (Section 3(r)).

: Registered Waqf by User will continue to be recognized, except in cases of disputed or government-owned properties (Section 3(r)). Limitation Act Application : The Limitation Act will apply to waqf-related cases from the commencement of the act, ensuring timely dispute resolution (Section 107).

: The Limitation Act will apply to waqf-related cases from the commencement of the act, ensuring timely dispute resolution (Section 107). Online Registration : An online registration process will automate the life cycle of it’s properties through a dedicated portal.

: An online registration process will automate the life cycle of it’s properties through a dedicated portal. Transparency Measures : Boards must upload all waqf property details on a central portal within six months. Extensions may be granted by the Tribunal on a case-by-case basis.

: Boards must upload all waqf property details on a central portal within six months. Extensions may be granted by the Tribunal on a case-by-case basis. Government Property Inquiries : If a government property is claimed as it’s property, an officer above the rank of Collector, appointed by the State Government, will conduct an inquiry. Until the report is submitted, such properties will not be treated as waqf (Section 3C).

: If a government property is claimed as it’s property, an officer above the rank of Collector, appointed by the State Government, will conduct an inquiry. Until the report is submitted, such properties will not be treated as waqf (Section 3C). Exclusion of Muslim Trusts : Muslim trusts governed by trust laws will be excluded from the Waqf Act, 1995, to prevent legal conflicts (Section 2A).

: Muslim trusts governed by trust laws will be excluded from the Waqf Act, 1995, to prevent legal conflicts (Section 2A). Support for Vulnerable Groups : Income from Alal Aulad can be used to support widows, divorced women, and orphans if specified by the waqif (Section 3(r)(iv)).

: Income from Alal Aulad can be used to support widows, divorced women, and orphans if specified by the waqif (Section 3(r)(iv)). Appeal Process : Tribunal decisions will no longer be final. Aggrieved parties can now appeal to the High Court within 90 days.

: Tribunal decisions will no longer be final. Aggrieved parties can now appeal to the High Court within 90 days. Online Registration Certificates: Online registration certificates will be issued through the central portal.

JPC Report and Parliamentary Support

The JPC, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, adopted the draft report with 16 votes from ruling party members against 10 votes from the opposition. The committee’s recommendations were instrumental in shaping the revised bill.

