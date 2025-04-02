Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha: JD(U) Leader Rajiv Ranjan Says, ‘If Our Suggestions Are Accepted, We Will Support It’

Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha: JD(U) Leader Rajiv Ranjan Says, ‘If Our Suggestions Are Accepted, We Will Support It’

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad says his party will support the Waqf Bill as most of their suggestions were included. A whip has been issued for MPs to back the government.

Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha: JD(U) Leader Rajiv Ranjan Says, ‘If Our Suggestions Are Accepted, We Will Support It’


The Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, sparking mixed reactions from opposition parties and BJP ally JD(U). JD(U) Member of Parliament Sanjay Jha expressed his party’s concern, stating that the bill should not be retrospective. He mentioned that if their concerns were addressed in the bill, they would support it.

“Our concern is that it (Bill) should not be retrospective. Let the bill come if our concerns are accommodated in it, we will definitely support the Bill,” Jha told ANI.

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, “As far as JD (U) is concerned, most of the suggestions made during the JPC meetings regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill have been reported to be included. Therefore, a whip has been issued to the MPs by the party to remain in the House during the proceedings of Parliament and vote in favor of the government.”

“We will tell make our stand clear in Parliament. JD(U) and CM Nitish Kumar does not need to learn the definition of secularism from Congress,” he added.
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha criticized the Waqf Bill, saying It violates the Constitution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Every constitutional basis is being violated. We (the opposition) had said even during the farmers’ movement that there should be no haste. But they (the central government) acted in haste. What happened then? (The three agricultural laws) had to be withdrawn. The same situation should not happen here as well,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at the opposition, calling them ‘anti-Muslim’ for their opposition to the bill.

“This bill is constitutional, in the interest of Muslims, in the interest of the poor… Those who are opposing it are anti-Muslim,” Singh added.

The bill will be tabled after today’s Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, subject to an increase. The bill was presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under Jagdambika Pal’s leadership for further consideration.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

(With Inputs from ANI)

 

Filed under

Lok Sabha Waqf Bill debate Rajiv Ranjan Prasad Waqf Bill Waqf Act 1995 amendments Waqf Amendment Bill

newsx

Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On...
newsx

ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case
How Much Land And Propert

How Much Land And Property Does The Waqf Board Manage? An In-Depth Analysis
newsx

Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill, What Did He Say In Lok Sabha?
newsx

Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons
newsx

India Holds The Highest Waqf Properties But Why Is Indian Muslims Still Poor? Kiren Rijiju...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On Waqf Amendment Bill

Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On...

ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case

ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case

How Much Land And Property Does The Waqf Board Manage? An In-Depth Analysis

How Much Land And Property Does The Waqf Board Manage? An In-Depth Analysis

Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill, What Did He Say In Lok Sabha?

Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill, What Did He Say In Lok Sabha?

Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons

Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons

Entertainment

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture