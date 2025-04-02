Waqf Amendment Bill Is Brought To Cover BJP’s Failures: Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha

In a heated debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of using the bill as a political tool to divert attention from its failures.

A Competition Within BJP: Who is the Bigger Hardliner?

Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the internal politics of the BJP, stating that there seems to be an ongoing contest within the party to determine “who is the bigger hardliner.” He remarked, “I see that former Congress members in the BJP are speaking the loudest. I fail to understand how they are still hopeful about this bill.”

Further criticizing the party’s leadership, he questioned, “The party that claims to be the largest in the country has still not been able to elect its national president?”

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP; he said, “The party that calls itself the world’s largest party has not yet been able to choose its national president.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue Replying to him, Union HM Amit Shah said, “All the parties in front of me, their… pic.twitter.com/9zX6mAejzz — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

In response, Home Minister Amit Shah countered, stating that while other political parties elect their leaders within a close-knit group of five family members, the BJP follows a democratic process that involves over 12 to 13 crore members, which is why the selection is taking time. He added, “In your party, the process would not take even a second; I can tell you right now that you will be the president for the next 25 years.”

Waqf Bill is a Cover for BJP’s Failures

Hitting back, Yadav argued that the Waqf Bill is merely a distraction from the government’s failures. He stated, “A law is supposed to address the concerns of the affected community, but this bill ignores the voices that truly matter.”

He accused the BJP of trying to seize Muslim land while avoiding accountability for the mishandling of the Maha Kumbh event. “BJP is talking about taking away the land of Muslim brothers so that no one questions them about the Hindus who died or went missing during the Maha Kumbh,” he alleged.

VIDEO | Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Samajwadi Party president and MP Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) speaks in Lok Sabha. “I want to thank the honourable Speaker that the BJP government has bought for a large population of this country. My companions who spoke prior to me… they are… pic.twitter.com/vtrrk4AWuA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025

BJP Misled People About Kumbh

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP’s publicity tactics regarding the Kumbh Mela, claiming they exaggerated its significance. “Kumbh has been held before, but BJP marketed it as if it was happening for the first time in 144 years,” he said. He demanded accountability for the 30 people who lost their lives and nearly 1,000 Hindus who went missing during the event. “Where is the list of the missing individuals?” he asked.

#WATCH | In the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says “Whenever BJP brings up a new Bill, it hides its failure. BJP is talking about identifying the land of Muslim brothers so that the issue of identifying the Hindus who have died or lost in Maha Kumbh can be covered… pic.twitter.com/05k3JV5zYH — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

China’s Land Encroachment a Bigger Issue

Yadav also pointed out that the real land issue at hand is China’s encroachment on Indian territory. “The Waqf Bill is merely a distraction from the fact that China has settled entire villages on Indian soil,” he stated, urging the government to prioritize national security over political maneuvering.

He accused the BJP of being intolerant of opposition voices, despite branding itself as a democratic party. “If most political parties oppose the Waqf Bill, why is the BJP still pushing it? This bill is nothing but a new face of BJP’s communal politics,” he claimed.

According to Yadav, the bill is an attempt by the BJP to polarize voters, especially after its declining support in key states like Uttar Pradesh. “Ever since their vote share has dropped, BJP has been trying to find ways to consolidate its voter base,” he said.

He further accused the BJP of using the bill to create anxiety within the Muslim community, fueling divisive politics. “BJP wants to make Muslims anxious so they can carry out their politics of polarization,” he asserted.

We Will Vote Against This Bill

Concluding his speech, Akhilesh Yadav declared his party’s stance on the bill. “Whenever this bill is put to a vote, we will vote against it,” he affirmed, signaling strong opposition to what he called a politically motivated legislation.

