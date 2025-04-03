Waqf Amendment Bill: Kausar Jahan Welcomes ‘Historic’ Passage In Lok Sabha

Delhi State Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan has hailed the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, calling it a significant milestone for the Muslim community.

Delhi State Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan has hailed the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, calling it a significant milestone for the Muslim community. She emphasized the positive impact the bill will have on the management and utilization of Waqf properties.

“It is a historic day. The Waqf Amendment Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha and today it will be passed in the Rajya Sabha as well. It has proved to be a milestone under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Waqf properties will be managed and put to good use. It is a good step for the welfare of the ‘qaum’,” Jahan stated while speaking to ANI.

Criticism of Opposition’s Stance

Jahan also strongly criticized Sonia Gandhi’s comments regarding the bill. She questioned the opposition’s resistance to a reform aimed at bettering the community’s interests.

“You (Sonia Gandhi) were in power for so many years, why didn’t you do anything then? Who stopped you? You’re accusing others of vote bank politics to protect vested interests, but when a positive step is being taken for the community’s betterment, instead of supporting it, you’re opposing it. This shows your ideology. What good did you do for the community during your years in power?” she remarked.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on the other hand, launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government. She alleged that the bill was a “brazen assault” on the Constitution and accused the ruling party of using it as a tool for societal polarization.

“Yesterday, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 was passed in the Lok Sabha, and today it is scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was in effect bulldozed through. Our party’s position is clear. The Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is very much part of the BJP’s deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarization,” Gandhi asserted.

Passage of the Bill After Intense Debate

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed after a long and heated discussion in the Lok Sabha. Members of the INDIA bloc strongly opposed the bill, while the BJP and its allies backed it, arguing that it would introduce transparency and streamline the functioning of Waqf boards.

The session extended beyond midnight, culminating in a vote. Announcing the results, Speaker Om Birla stated, “Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal.”

The government had revised the bill to incorporate recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which had reviewed the original legislation introduced in August last year. The new amendments seek to enhance the administration and management of Waqf properties by addressing previous shortcomings, improving registration processes, and leveraging technology for better record-keeping.

With the bill set to be debated in the Rajya Sabha next, its impact on Waqf property governance remains a focal point in national discussions.

