Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has voiced strong support for the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, which was recently passed in the Lok Sabha.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has voiced strong support for the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, which was recently passed in the Lok Sabha. He emphasized that the bill does not interfere with Muslim religious practices and is solely focused on streamlining revenue and administrative aspects, as per an official statement.

Ensuring Transparency in Waqf Property Management

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the veteran leader reiterated that the bill’s primary objective is to regulate Waqf properties efficiently. These properties, managed by Waqf Boards, cover an extensive 8.7 lakh properties spread over 9.4 lakh acres across India. Currently valued at approximately Rs 1.2 lakh crore, many of these assets have suffered from mismanagement due to vested interests.

“This bill protects poor Muslims from their own rich. In the interest of justice, the new bill has been aligned with the basic principles of our Constitution,” Deve Gowda stated.

He reaffirmed that the government has a duty to protect all its citizens, including Muslims. “Muslim citizens are also equal citizens of this country. Their interests have to be protected by the government, and that is what the bill does,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing Historical Mismanagement and Ensuring Oversight

Highlighting the longstanding mismanagement of Waqf properties, Deve Gowda pointed out violations of a key principle: “Once a Waqf, always a Waqf.” He noted that properties donated in the name of Allah had often been exploited by influential intermediaries, particularly in states like Karnataka. “Surveys after surveys, incidents after incidents have told us this in the past decades,” he remarked.

He praised the bill for introducing much-needed transparency, ensuring that Waqf properties benefit the community they were meant to serve. “The donor of the properties is regulated and protected, and the poor Muslim is protected because Waqf properties are basically meant to serve the community and the poor in the community,” he said.

Dismissing concerns that the bill imposes religious control, he clarified that it strictly pertains to revenue management. “This bill ensures better coordination with local revenue authorities,” he explained, adding that previous Waqf management had seen exaggerated claims over property ownership. The bill, he insisted, provides a legal framework to address such disputes.

The former Prime Minister stressed the importance of aligning all laws with constitutional principles. “There can be no legal islands in this country. This bill creates judicial oversight, which was very necessary,” he asserted.

Recalling the Sachar Committee report of 2006, submitted to the UPA government, he noted that it had recommended several measures for better Waqf property management. “This bill incorporates many of those recommendations. Given that, why should the opposition have any objections? They should welcome it, stand by the poor Muslim, and support this bill,” he urged.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP’s Waqf Bill As A ‘Conspiracy’ Against Muslims