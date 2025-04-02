Waqf Amendment Bill Unconstitutional, Violates Equality And Religious Rights: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan

AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan has strongly criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, calling it unconstitutional and a violation of fundamental rights. He argued that the bill infringes upon Article 14, which guarantees equality before the law, Article 25, which ensures the freedom of religion, and Article 26, which grants the right to manage religious affairs.

Pathan also pointed out that the BJP lacks a majority in the Lok Sabha and would need the backing of key allies such as Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary to pass the bill. He warned that if these leaders support the bill, India’s Muslim community would not forgive them.

Strong Opposition and Constitutional Concerns

Speaking to ANI, Pathan stated, “This Bill is unconstitutional. It is in total violation of Articles 14, 25, and 26. This Bill is unconstitutional. In Lok Sabha, the BJP does not have the majority. If they want to pass the bill, they will need support from Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary, and if these people support the bill, India’s Muslims will never forgive them.”

Pathan questioned the government’s insistence on pushing the bill forward despite widespread opposition. He reiterated that the Muslim community has been against this bill from the beginning and urged the government to withdraw it.

“We’ve been saying it since day one, this is a black law, withdraw it. Now, if the government won’t listen, we’ll protest within the bounds of the Constitution. Earlier, the Muslim Personal Board said whoever has objections to the bill should file their objections, and over a crore people did so. When the Muslims of the country don’t want this bill to pass, don’t want it to become a law, then why is Modi so adamant on bringing this bill and making it a law?” Pathan asked.

Government Stance and Parliamentary Proceedings

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha took up the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for discussion. The bill incorporates suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which had reviewed it after it was initially tabled in August last year. Alongside it, the House also considered the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved both bills for approval in the House. However, Congress MP KC Venugopal accused the government of rushing the bill without allowing enough time for amendments. “You are bulldozing the legislation, you need to give time for the amendments, their no time for amendments,” he remarked.

Defending the bill, Rijiju told the media that it was in the nation’s best interest. “Today is a historic day, and today, the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha. This bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons,” he asserted.

The bill, which was first introduced in August last year, was examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. The proposed amendment aims to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It seeks to rectify shortcomings in the existing Waqf Act of 1995, enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, and modernize the registration process by incorporating technology into record-keeping.

