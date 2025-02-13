Waqf Bill 2024 Passes In Rajya Sabha Amid Protests, Set for Lok Sabha Debate Next Week

One of the key aspects of the amendment is the addition of at least two non-Muslim members to state Waqf boards. This is likely to introduce more diversity and checks into the management of Waqf properties.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 passes in the Rajya Sabha amid strong protests. The bill is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha next week. The bill proposes significant changes to the administration of Waqf properties, which are properties donated by the Muslim community for religious and charitable purposes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The revised bill suggests significant changes with the aim of reforming the management and governance of Waqf boards. One of the key aspects of the amendment is the addition of at least two non-Muslim members to state Waqf boards. This is likely to introduce more diversity and checks into the management of Waqf properties, which are largely dominated by Muslim religious and charitable trusts.

Another major shift in the bill is the intervention of a government officer in determining whether a property is Waqf property. This change has been made in an effort to simplify the process, making the registration of properties more transparent and efficient. All these changes have been presented as a measure to check the abuse and misappropriation of Waqf property, which has been a concern for decades.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Waqf Bill Faces Fierce Opposition

In spite of the defense of the bill by the government, the opposition, which is spearheaded by the INDIA alliance, has objected to the bill strongly. The opposition argues that the bill is a move to meddle with the religious independence of the Muslim community and compromise the integrity of the Waqf boards. While debating in the Rajya Sabha, the opposition also felt that their dissenting notes in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report had been excised, hence accusing them of “bulldozing” their opinion.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, vehemently attacked the deletion of dissenting opinions and called for the report to be returned to the JPC for rewording. He called the report a “fake report” and contended that such moves damage democracy. The deletion of dissenting notes, Kharge claimed, erodes the spirit of constructive debate and consensus-building within Parliament.

But Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reacted by explaining that the differing opinions had been placed in the appendix of the report and blamed the opposition for misleading the House. Rijiju said that the matter being raised by the opposition was uncalled for, stressing that the bill was intended to help the Muslim community by ensuring Waqf properties are well taken care of and maintained.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has also kindled political and legal arguments regarding Waqf property administration. While the government argues that the bill conforms to fostering transparency and efficiency, opposition parties consider it an excess that intrudes upon religious administration. The presence of non-Muslim members on Waqf boards is especially controversial since critics believe that this may open the door to political interference in religious domains.

Additionally, the bill has implications regarding the conservation and use of Waqf property, including lucrative land and properties. There have been long-standing allegations of possible misuse of the property, including accusations that Waqf land is illegally encroached on or misused. The provisions for more government regulation under the bill are viewed by some as essential to prevent such abuses, whereas others consider it a violation of religious institutions’ autonomy.

ALSO READ: Parliament Refers To The New Income Tax Bill To Select Review Committee