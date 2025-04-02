Waqf Bill: Amit Shah Clarifies No Provision For Non-Muslims In Managing Religious Institutions

Accusing the Congress party of engaging in "appeasement and caste politics," Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Wednesday that the Waqf Amendment Bill does not allow any non-Muslim to be involved in managing religious institutions.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Shah dismissed concerns that the legislation interferes with Muslim religious practices or the administration of waqf properties.

Addressing Misconceptions on Waqf Administration

“Waqf Act and Board came into effect in 1995. All the arguments about the inclusion of non-Muslims are baseless. No non-Muslim would be part of the Waqf. Understand this clearly,” Shah emphasized.

He accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation to create fear among minorities for political gains.

“This is a huge misconception that this Act will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and the property donated by them. This fear is being deliberately instilled for vote-bank politics,” he added.

Shah reassured the Muslim community that the Act does not permit non-Muslims to manage waqf institutions. Instead, he explained that the primary function of the Waqf Board and Waqf Council is to regulate waqf properties effectively and prevent illegal transactions.

“You (Opposition) would break this country… Through this House, I want to assure Muslims that not even one non-Muslim will come into your Waqf. This Act has no such provision. The role of the Waqf Board and Council is to identify and take action against those who sell or lease waqf properties for personal gain,” he stated.

Administrative Changes and Allegations Against Congress

Amit Shah highlighted that individuals can only donate properties they personally own, not government or private land.

He clarified that the amendments made to the 1995 Act are purely administrative, focusing on the Council and Board, without impacting religious activities.

“Where will non-Muslim members be included? In the Council and Waqf Board. Their role is administrative—to ensure that waqf properties are managed as per the law and used for the intended purpose,” he said.

Targeting the Congress-led UPA government, Shah alleged that 123 VVIP properties in Lutyens Delhi were handed over to the Waqf Board just before the 2014 elections.

“Had Waqf not been amended in 2013, this Amendment Bill wouldn’t have been necessary. Congress government made the Waqf Act extreme for appeasement politics and transferred prime properties to Waqf just 25 days before the elections,” he accused.

He further claimed that land under Waqf increased from 18 lakh acres (1913-2013) to 39 lakh acres (2013-2025).

“Delhi Waqf Board declared Northern Railway’s land as waqf land. In Himachal, illegal mosques were built after land was named under waqf. In Tamil Nadu, 400 acres of temple land were taken over by waqf,” he stated.

Calls for Transparency and Better Management

Taking a dig at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shah reminded him of his 2013 demand for a stricter Waqf law to punish those who misuse waqf properties.

“Narendra Modi has fulfilled Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wishes,” he remarked.

Shah insisted that the changes aim to enhance transparency and accountability in waqf property management.

He also refuted claims that the bill applies retrospectively, accusing opposition members of misleading the Muslim community.

“I support this Bill and have been listening carefully to the discussion. Several misconceptions are being spread politically to create unnecessary fear,” he said.

Moving the Bill for approval, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that it does not grant additional powers to the Centre.

“India has the largest waqf property holdings in the world. Why haven’t these been utilized for education, healthcare, and economic upliftment of poor Muslims?” Rijiju questioned.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also introduced the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for parliamentary consideration. The bill seeks to improve waqf administration, streamline registration processes, and integrate technology to enhance record management.

