Waqf Bill Becomes Law After President Murmu’s Assent, What Does The New Law Mean?

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, officially making it a law. The bill, which aims to enhance the transparency and management of Waqf properties in India, was passed by both Houses of Parliament earlier this week after a marathon 12-hour debate.

The new Waqf Act, which amends the original Waqf Act of 1995, will come into force once the central government issues a notification in the official gazette. It introduces several key changes, including provisions to include up to four non-Muslim members two of them women in the Central Waqf Council, and grants higher-ranking officers (above the level of district collectors) the authority to decide whether a property belongs to Waqf or the government.

President Murmu also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, as confirmed by the government notification dated April 5, 2025.

The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 2 during the Budget Session, was passed in the early hours of April 3 with 288 votes in favour and 232 against. The Rajya Sabha followed suit on April 4, approving the bill with 128 votes to 95.

Opposition, Legal Challenges & Political Fallout

The new Waqf law has triggered widespread criticism from opposition parties and Muslim organisations, who have called it “unconstitutional” and “discriminatory.” Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan have filed separate petitions in the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutionality of the legislation.

Despite the government’s claim that the law is aimed solely at improving Waqf property management and ensuring greater accountability, the controversy surrounding it has also caused tremors within the ruling NDA. On Friday, five senior JD(U) leaders resigned from the Nitish Kumar-led party, citing discontent over the bill. The development comes just months ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was initially introduced in Parliament in August 2024 but was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, following intense protests and public outcry. The bill returned to Parliament after months of deliberation before being finally passed in April 2025.

What the New Waqf Law Means

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, seeks to:

Enhance transparency in the functioning of Waqf boards.

Allow inclusion of non-Muslim and women members in the Waqf Council.

Give senior administrative officers the final authority on Waqf property disputes.

Repeal the outdated Mussalman Wakf Act.

