Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
‘Waqf Bill Is Introduced For The Benefit Of Deprived Muslim Brothers And Sisters’: MP Kartikeya Sharma Defends Waqf Amendment Bill

In response to opposition claims that the bill violates Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, Sharma argued that such allegations are baseless.

Kartikeya Sharma


Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma strongly defended the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, emphasizing that the proposed reforms align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, Development for all). Speaking in the Upper House, Sharma said that the bill aims to rectify decades of mismanagement and corruption within the Waqf Board, ensuring justice for deprived Muslim communities.

Waqf Board: An Administrative Issue, Not Religious

Clarifying misconceptions surrounding the bill, Sharma stressed that the Waqf Board is an administrative body, not a religious institution. Citing legal precedents from the Sachar Committee report and multiple Supreme Court and High Court judgments, he reiterated that the board’s role is primarily secular. He referred to key cases, including the Sayeed Fazal case (Kerala High Court) and the Zafar Ahmad case (Allahabad High Court), which reaffirmed that Waqf property management is not a religious function but a legal responsibility.

Addressing Constitutional Concerns

In response to opposition claims that the bill violates Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, Sharma argued that such allegations are baseless. He pointed out that the current Waqf laws contain unconstitutional provisions, such as Waqf by user and the lack of an appeals process against tribunal decisions. These clauses, he said, infringe upon Article 300A (Right to Property), necessitating urgent reforms for greater legal and financial accountability.

Urgent Need for Waqf Reforms

Highlighting alarming statistics, Sharma revealed that 3,999 cases are currently pending in the Waqf Tribunal, with over 10,000 new cases filed annually 33% of which are initiated by Muslims against the Waqf Board itself. He criticized the opposition for opposing reforms while claiming to champion accountability.

Sharma drew attention to the mismanagement of nearly 99.4 lakh acres of Waqf land, questioning whether its revenue is being properly utilized for the education, healthcare, and welfare of backward Muslims. He revealed that Waqf currently utilizes only 2% of its revenue potential, leading to widespread illegal encroachments.

ALSO READ: Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda

