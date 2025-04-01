Waqf Bill Takes Center Stage In Parliament’s 8-Hour Budget Session Discussion

Minister Kiren Rijiju to Respond After Debate
Sources confirmed that after an eight-hour debate on the bill, Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will respond to the discussions and seek the House’s approval for the passage of the bill. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where the schedule for the debate was finalized.
Amendments Based on Joint Committee Report
The government had initially introduced the bill last year, proposing to refer it to a joint committee of both Houses of Parliament for review. After careful examination, the committee submitted its report with recommendations, prompting the Union Cabinet to approve amendments to the original bill. These amendments aim to address concerns raised by the committee and ensure better management of Waqf properties.
Key Objectives of the Waqf Bill
Eyes on Lok Sabha for Final Decision
With the debate scheduled for Wednesday, all eyes will be on the Lok Sabha as lawmakers deliberate on the final version of the bill. Minister Kiren Rijiju’s response to the debate will be crucial in securing the bill’s passage, with the government seeking to address both legal and practical concerns surrounding the management of Waqf properties.
