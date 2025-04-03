Waqf Bill To Benefit Underprivileged Muslims, Says UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted on Thursday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill would primarily benefit the underprivileged within the Muslim community.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted on Thursday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill would primarily benefit the underprivileged within the Muslim community. He alleged that certain “mafia-type” individuals had been exploiting waqf properties for personal gain.

“We have faith that the Waqf Amendment Bill will definitely be passed in the Rajya Sabha as well. The government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is correcting the cancerous issues bequeathed by the Congress government to India one by one,” Maurya told ANI.

“Earlier, some mafia-type people were taking advantage of Waqf, but now poor Muslims will reap its benefits,” he added.

Lok Sabha Passes Bill Amid Heated Debate

The Lok Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill following an intense and prolonged discussion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Muslim community that the proposed changes would not interfere with their religious customs.

During the debate, members of the INDIA bloc vehemently opposed the bill, while the BJP and its allies strongly backed it. Supporters claimed the amendments would introduce transparency and improve the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The House extended its session beyond midnight to finalize the vote. Speaker Om Birla later announced the outcome: “Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal.”

The revised bill incorporates recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which had reviewed the initial draft introduced in August last year. The primary objective is to amend the 1995 Act to enhance the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

Key reforms include refining the registration process and leveraging technology to improve waqf record management, addressing previous inefficiencies in the system.

Political Reactions: Support and Criticism

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi strongly criticized the BJP-led government following the bill’s passage. She labeled the move a “brazen assault” on the Constitution and accused the BJP of using it as a tool for societal division.

“Yesterday, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, was passed in the Lok Sabha, and today it is scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was in effect bulldozed through. Our party’s position is clear. The Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is very much part of the BJP’s deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarization,” she stated.

On the other hand, Delhi State Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan welcomed the bill’s passage, hailing it as a historic decision that would benefit the Muslim community.

“It is a historic day. The Waqf Amendment Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha and today it will be passed in the Rajya Sabha as well. It has proved to be a milestone under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Waqf properties will be managed and put to good use. It is a good step for the welfare of the ‘qaum’,” she remarked.

Jahan also rebuked Sonia Gandhi’s comments, arguing that opposition to a positive initiative for the community’s welfare was unjustified.

As the bill moves to the Rajya Sabha for approval, the debate over its implications continues, with both support and criticism reflecting the deep political divide on the issue.

(With Inputs from ANI)

