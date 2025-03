The Waqf Board Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament next week. According to sources, the bill could be tabled between April 1 and April 4, as April 4 is currently the last day of the Budget Session. While the government is preparing to present the bill, an official confirmation regarding the exact date […]

The Waqf Board Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament next week. According to sources, the bill could be tabled between April 1 and April 4, as April 4 is currently the last day of the Budget Session. While the government is preparing to present the bill, an official confirmation regarding the exact date is still awaited. The bill has drawn significant attention from various political parties and organizations, making it a key topic of discussion in the upcoming parliamentary proceedings.