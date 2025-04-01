Waqf Board Needs Transparent Reforms and Honest Leadership, Says Salman Chishti – NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Haji Syed Salman Chishti, custodian of the Ajmer Dargah and Chairman of the Chishti Foundation, addressed the issue, emphasizing the need for honest and capable representation in Waqf Boards.

The discussion on whether women should be included in the Waqf Board has sparked broader concerns about the integrity and management of Waqf properties. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Haji Syed Salman Chishti, custodian of the Ajmer Dargah and Chairman of the Chishti Foundation, addressed the issue, emphasizing the need for honest and capable representation in Waqf Boards.

The Debate on Women’s Inclusion in Waqf Boards

“Regarding the ongoing discussions on the Waqf Board, we have previously written about how the existing structure of the Waqf Board, which has been in place for the last 50–60 years, has been plagued by corruption and mismanagement. We have also spoken to various Waqf authorities about how members of the Waqf Board are selected.

As for the inclusion of women, I believe that several state Waqf Boards already have female representation. Our stance is that any new members—whether in the Waqf Board or the Central Waqf Council—should be selected with honesty, integrity, and a sincere intention to serve. Only capable and qualified individuals should be appointed.”

Corruption and Land Mafia Encroachments

Beyond the debate on gender inclusion, Chishti raised an alarming concern regarding the encroachment of Waqf properties by land mafias. He noted that many Waqf lands, originally intended for education, healthcare, and community welfare, have been misused due to corruption and mismanagement.

“The original intent of Waqif (the donor of Waqf property) was to use these lands and properties for the betterment of the Muslim community, including education, healthcare, and welfare. If improvements are made in these areas, it will be a highly welcome step. The government also has a significant responsibility in this regard. If the proposed bill introduced in Parliament is implemented, the government must ensure that the true essence, intent, and objectives of Waqf properties are upheld.”

He highlighted that many valuable Waqf properties have been taken over by land mafias, preventing them from serving their intended purpose. He pointed out that several commercial properties in major cities, like Jaipur’s Mirza Ismail Road (MI Road), are leased at outdated rates that do not reflect their true market value.

“For example, in Jaipur, I mentioned in my article how Mirza Ismail Road (MI Road) should be considered one of the most expensive commercial locations in Asia if evaluated based on its Waqf status. However, many Waqf-owned shops there are still rented at outdated rates from the 1950s and 1960s, as low as ₹500 to ₹1,000 per month. In reality, the rent for these properties should be at least ₹2–2.5 lakhs or even more.”

Call for Government Intervention and Accountability

Chishti emphasized the need for government intervention to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties. He urged that reforms should be implemented with sincerity and integrity, preventing further exploitation by corrupt officials and land mafias.

“If these issues are addressed and rectified, it will be a welcome step. Once again, I emphasize that the government has a major responsibility in ensuring that this bill is implemented with sincerity, integrity, and transparency. Those appointed to key positions should be chosen with accountability and placed under government oversight.

The true power and purpose of Waqf properties remain underutilized. The original intent behind Waqf donations has not yet been fully realized. If this issue is properly addressed, it will be a very positive development.”

The discussion surrounding the Waqf Board reform highlights the urgent need to address corruption and encroachments while ensuring that Waqf properties fulfill their intended purpose of community development. With government intervention and strict oversight, these properties could be effectively used for education, healthcare, and welfare, benefiting the Muslim community at large.

