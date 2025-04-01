Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Waqf Board Needs Transparent Reforms And Honest Leadership, Says Salman Chishti | NewsX Exclusive

Waqf Board Needs Transparent Reforms And Honest Leadership, Says Salman Chishti | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Haji Syed Salman Chishti, custodian of the Ajmer Dargah and Chairman of the Chishti Foundation, addressed the issue, emphasizing the need for honest and capable representation in Waqf Boards.

Waqf Board Needs Transparent Reforms And Honest Leadership, Says Salman Chishti | NewsX Exclusive

Waqf Board Needs Transparent Reforms and Honest Leadership, Says Salman Chishti – NewsX Exclusive


The discussion on whether women should be included in the Waqf Board has sparked broader concerns about the integrity and management of Waqf properties. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Haji Syed Salman Chishti, custodian of the Ajmer Dargah and Chairman of the Chishti Foundation, addressed the issue, emphasizing the need for honest and capable representation in Waqf Boards.

The Debate on Women’s Inclusion in Waqf Boards

“Regarding the ongoing discussions on the Waqf Board, we have previously written about how the existing structure of the Waqf Board, which has been in place for the last 50–60 years, has been plagued by corruption and mismanagement. We have also spoken to various Waqf authorities about how members of the Waqf Board are selected.

As for the inclusion of women, I believe that several state Waqf Boards already have female representation. Our stance is that any new members—whether in the Waqf Board or the Central Waqf Council—should be selected with honesty, integrity, and a sincere intention to serve. Only capable and qualified individuals should be appointed.”

Corruption and Land Mafia Encroachments

Beyond the debate on gender inclusion, Chishti raised an alarming concern regarding the encroachment of Waqf properties by land mafias. He noted that many Waqf lands, originally intended for education, healthcare, and community welfare, have been misused due to corruption and mismanagement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The original intent of Waqif (the donor of Waqf property) was to use these lands and properties for the betterment of the Muslim community, including education, healthcare, and welfare. If improvements are made in these areas, it will be a highly welcome step. The government also has a significant responsibility in this regard. If the proposed bill introduced in Parliament is implemented, the government must ensure that the true essence, intent, and objectives of Waqf properties are upheld.”

He highlighted that many valuable Waqf properties have been taken over by land mafias, preventing them from serving their intended purpose. He pointed out that several commercial properties in major cities, like Jaipur’s Mirza Ismail Road (MI Road), are leased at outdated rates that do not reflect their true market value.

“For example, in Jaipur, I mentioned in my article how Mirza Ismail Road (MI Road) should be considered one of the most expensive commercial locations in Asia if evaluated based on its Waqf status. However, many Waqf-owned shops there are still rented at outdated rates from the 1950s and 1960s, as low as ₹500 to ₹1,000 per month. In reality, the rent for these properties should be at least ₹2–2.5 lakhs or even more.”

Call for Government Intervention and Accountability

Chishti emphasized the need for government intervention to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties. He urged that reforms should be implemented with sincerity and integrity, preventing further exploitation by corrupt officials and land mafias.

“If these issues are addressed and rectified, it will be a welcome step. Once again, I emphasize that the government has a major responsibility in ensuring that this bill is implemented with sincerity, integrity, and transparency. Those appointed to key positions should be chosen with accountability and placed under government oversight.

The true power and purpose of Waqf properties remain underutilized. The original intent behind Waqf donations has not yet been fully realized. If this issue is properly addressed, it will be a very positive development.”

The discussion surrounding the Waqf Board reform highlights the urgent need to address corruption and encroachments while ensuring that Waqf properties fulfill their intended purpose of community development. With government intervention and strict oversight, these properties could be effectively used for education, healthcare, and welfare, benefiting the Muslim community at large.

ALSO READ: Kerala Bishops’ Council Calls for Amendments to Waqf Act: ‘Justice Must Prevail’ | NewsX Exclusive

 

Filed under

Ajmer Dargah Haji Syed Salman Chishti jaipur Salman Chishti Waqf Board Waqf Board Bill

newsx

Watch: Virat Kohli And Mohammed Siraj’s Emotional Reunion – A Heartwarming Moment For RCB Fans
newsx

Ghibli-Style AI Art Trend Drives Record ChatGPT Usage Surge
newsx

Man Shot Dead By Police At Milton Keynes Station Following Firearm Reports
newsx

Viral Video | Massive Explosion In Malaysia: Gas Pipeline Fire Injures 33, Triggers Evacuations
newsx

K Annamalai May Step Down As BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Amid AIADMK Alliance Talks
newsx

Waqf Board Needs Transparent Reforms And Honest Leadership, Says Salman Chishti | NewsX Exclusive
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Virat Kohli And Mohammed Siraj’s Emotional Reunion – A Heartwarming Moment For RCB Fans

Watch: Virat Kohli And Mohammed Siraj’s Emotional Reunion – A Heartwarming Moment For RCB Fans

Ghibli-Style AI Art Trend Drives Record ChatGPT Usage Surge

Ghibli-Style AI Art Trend Drives Record ChatGPT Usage Surge

Man Shot Dead By Police At Milton Keynes Station Following Firearm Reports

Man Shot Dead By Police At Milton Keynes Station Following Firearm Reports

Viral Video | Massive Explosion In Malaysia: Gas Pipeline Fire Injures 33, Triggers Evacuations

Viral Video | Massive Explosion In Malaysia: Gas Pipeline Fire Injures 33, Triggers Evacuations

K Annamalai May Step Down As BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Amid AIADMK Alliance Talks

K Annamalai May Step Down As BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Amid AIADMK Alliance Talks

Entertainment

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris Dickinson

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture