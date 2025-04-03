Waqf Board or ‘Land Mafia’ Board? Yogi Adityanath’s Strong Criticism Amid Waqf Amendment Bill

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a sharp attack on the Waqf Board, accusing it of attempting to seize land in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a sharp attack on the Waqf Board, accusing it of attempting to seize land in Prayagraj. His remarks come in the wake of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, which was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the alleged actions of the Waqf Board during the Maha Kumbh, questioning its legitimacy and calling it a “Land Mafia Board.”

Accusations Against the Waqf Board

Speaking at an event marking Nishadraj Guha Jayanti in Prayagraj, the Chief Minister did not hold back.

“Some people did not want a mythological place like Prayagraj to gain its identity because their vote bank was important for them… In the name of Waqf, they had tried to capture the land here in Prayagraj and other cities as well,” he stated.

He further alleged that during the Maha Kumbh, the Waqf Board made “arbitrary statements” claiming ownership of land meant for the religious gathering. “Is it the Waqf Board or the ‘Land Mafia’ Board?” he questioned.

The Push for the Waqf Amendment Bill

Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking action against the Waqf Board.

“We have already wiped the mafia out of Uttar Pradesh… We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for putting a check on the Waqf Board and doing welfare work by passing this important act in the Lok Sabha. Today, it will be passed in the Rajya Sabha as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion for consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill, in the Rajya Sabha.

The bill, which was approved by the Lok Sabha with a majority vote of 288 in favor and 232 against, aims to amend the 1995 Act. It seeks to improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India by addressing previous shortcomings, enhancing registration processes, and incorporating technology for better record management.

(With Inputs from ANI)

