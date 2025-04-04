Waqf Boards Now Own 39 Lakh Acres: More Than The Land Held By Railways & Armed Forces Combined

The newly passed Waqf Amendment Bill, renamed the UMEED Bill, aims to bring greater transparency and efficiency in the management of Waqf assets.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, recently passed by Parliament, has brought renewed attention to the vast land holdings of Waqf boards across India. According to Home Minister Amit Shah, Waqf boards collectively own 39 lakh acres of land, making them the largest landholder in the country, surpassing even the Indian Railways and armed forces.

During a Lok Sabha debate, Shah stated that the combined land under Waqf boards amounts to around 5% of India’s total land area. This figure exceeds the land held by the armed forces (17.99 lakh acres in 2022) and Indian Railways (12.11 lakh acres in 2025), which together add up to just over 30 lakh acres. In contrast, the land under Waqf management has increased significantly, raising concerns over the conversion and management of these properties.

Massive Growth in Waqf Land After 2013

Government data previously estimated that Waqf boards controlled 8.72 lakh properties, spanning 9.4 lakh acres. However, Amit Shah revealed that from 1913 to 2013, the total Waqf land stood at 18 lakh acres, but after the 2013 amendment to the Waqf Act of 1995, an additional 21 lakh acres were added, taking the total to 39 lakh acres by 2025.

The amendment, introduced by the Congress-led UPA government, is alleged to have facilitated easier conversion of assets into Waqf properties. “Out of the total 39 lakh acres, 21 lakh acres were added after 2013. And now they are saying that there has been no misuse,” Shah remarked, questioning the transparency of these acquisitions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Encroachments and Mismanagement Concerns

The large-scale growth of Waqf land has also raised concerns over illegal encroachments and the sale of Waqf properties. Though Waqf properties, once dedicated, are legally considered inalienable under Islamic law, there have been reports of properties being sold and resold despite legal restrictions.

The newly passed Waqf Amendment Bill, renamed the UMEED Bill, aims to bring greater transparency and efficiency in the management of Waqf assets. Additionally, the bill places checks on the conversion of assets into Waqf properties, addressing concerns over the rapid expansion of Waqf land since 2013.

Comparison With Other Major Landholders

The figures disclosed in Parliament show that the growth of Waqf land far outpaces that of other major landholders in India. For instance:

The armed forces held 17.53 lakh acres in 2011, increasing to 17.99 lakh acres by 2022 – a modest rise of 46,000 acres in 11 years.

The Indian Railways owned 10.67 lakh acres in 2006, which grew to 12.11 lakh acres by 2025 – an increase of 1.44 lakh acres in nearly two decades.

In stark contrast, Waqf land expanded by 21 lakh acres in just 12 years (2013-2025).

With the UMEED Bill now in place, the government aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties, prevent unauthorized land conversions, and ensure that these properties serve their intended charitable and religious purposes. The legislation could also impact ongoing disputes over Waqf land ownership and management, bringing long-needed clarity and regulation to the sector.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu’s Katchatheevu Demand Intensifies: Actor Vijay Challenges Centre, DMK On Island Transfer