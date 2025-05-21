Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  Waqf Is Charity, Not An Essential Part Of Islam, Says Centre To Supreme Court | India News

Waqf Is Charity, Not An Essential Part Of Islam, Says Centre To Supreme Court | India News

The statement came during hearings on petitions challenging recent amendments to the Waqf Act.

Waqf Is Charity, Not An Essential Part Of Islam, Says Centre To Supreme Court | India News

In a significant statement, the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that waqf is a form of charity and not an essential religious practice in Islam, as it defended recent amendments to the Waqf Act.


In a significant statement, the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that waqf is a form of charity and not an essential religious practice in Islam, as it defended recent amendments to the Waqf Act. The government argued that waqf boards carry out secular functions and should be open to non-Muslim members.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union Government, told a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih that “Waqf is an Islamic concept, but not essential to the religion”. Drawing parallels with other faiths, he added, “Charity exists in every religion. Christians donate, Hindus have daan, Sikhs also practice it.”

Centre Defends Amendments to Waqf Law

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a series of petitions challenging recent amendments to the Waqf Act, which give the government more regulatory powers over waqf properties. The Centre defended these changes, asserting that the new law has resolved long-standing disputes that even the British and successive Indian governments failed to address.

Mehta said the amendments target the controversial ‘waqf-by-user’ principle, which allowed properties used for religious or charitable purposes to be declared waqf even without formal documentation. “Nobody has rights over government land. If a waqf is declared on government property without documents, it can be reclaimed,” he stated.

‘Waqf-By-User’ Not a Fundamental Right: Centre

Clarifying the government’s position, the Solicitor General stressed that ‘waqf-by-user’ is not a fundamental right, and the new law permits such declarations only under strict conditions the property must be private, registered, and not belong to the government.

“The idea was to eradicate a historical problem dating back to 1923. Every stakeholder was consulted, and we received over 96 lakh representations. The Joint Parliamentary Committee held 36 meetings before finalising the amendments,” Mehta told the court.

Supreme Court Emphasises Presumption of Constitutionality

During Tuesday’s proceedings, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, argued against the amended law. However, the bench underscored that legislation passed by Parliament carries a presumption of constitutionality.

“For interim relief, a very strong and glaring case must be made out,” said CJI BR Gavai.The case continues to be closely watched, as it raises crucial questions about religious rights, secular governance, and the legal standing of waqf properties across India.

Filed under

Supreme Court Waqf Act

