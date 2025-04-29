Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
Waqf Law Row: AIMIM’s Owaisi Backs ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign To Protest ‘Black Law’

Owaisi urged people to support the campaign by turning off the lights for 15 minutes from 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Waqf Law Row: AIMIM’s Owaisi Backs ‘Switch Off Light’ Campaign To Protest ‘Black Law’

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called for a 'switch off light' campaign on April 30 against the Waqf Amendment Act.


AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called for a ‘switch off light’ campaign on April 30 against the Waqf Amendment Act. Speaking to the media, Owaisi urged people to support the campaign by turning off the lights for 15 minutes from 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Under the protest launched by All India Muslim Personal Law Board against Waqf Amendment Act 2025, a program has been launched to ‘switch off lights’ from 9 pm to 9.15 pm on 30th April to register protest against the Act. I appeal to the people to take part in this protest by switching off the lights of their houses/shops so that we can send a message to PM Modi that this Act is a violation of fundamental rights,” he said.

“All of you give a message that this black law has been made against fundamental rights. This is my appeal to everyone,” the Hyderabad MP said.

Intense protests

Earlier on April 27, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

On April 25, the Union Government filed its preliminary affidavit in the Supreme Court while seeking dismissal of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 as it said the law is not violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Centre said the amendments are only for the regulation of the secular aspect regarding the management of the properties and hence, there was no violation of the religious freedoms guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

The Central government asked the court not to stay any provisions of the Act and said that it is a settled position in law that constitutional courts would not stay a statutory provision, either directly or indirectly, and will decide the matter finally.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively, was passed in both Houses and later received the President’s assent on April 5, after which it became law.

However, several people have challenged the law, including Asaduddin Owaisi in the Supreme Court.

(With ANI Inputs)

