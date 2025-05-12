Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • “War Is Not a Bollywood Movie”: Ex-Army Chief General Naravane Urges Diplomacy Over Violence

“War Is Not a Bollywood Movie”: Ex-Army Chief General Naravane Urges Diplomacy Over Violence

Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane has spoken out strongly against the growing demand for war between India and Pakistan, reminding people that war is not something to be romanticized or cheered for like a film.

“War Is Not a Bollywood Movie”: Ex-Army Chief General Naravane Urges Diplomacy Over Violence

Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane has spoken out strongly against the growing demand for war between India and Pakistan


Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane has spoken out strongly against the growing demand for war between India and Pakistan, reminding people that war is not something to be romanticized or cheered for like a film.

While speaking at a public event in Pune over the weekend, General Naravane addressed rising questions around the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. His message was simple but powerful—war is real, painful, and should only ever be a last resort.

“War Is Not Romantic. It’s Not a Bollywood Movie.”

Speaking at a programme organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, General Naravane directly addressed the public sentiment that often glamorizes war. Without mincing words, he said:

“War is not romantic. It is not your Bollywood movie. It is very serious business. War or violence should be the last thing we should resort to, which is why our Prime Minister said this is not an era of war. Although war will be forced upon us by unwise people, we should not cheer for it.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His comments came amid heightened tensions following recent military operations and terror-related incidents along the India-Pakistan border.

“If Ordered, I Will Go to War… But It Will Not Be My First Choice”

The former Army Chief clarified that as a soldier, his duty is clear—to obey orders and defend the country. However, he was firm in saying that war should not be the first option.

“Still, people are asking why we have not gone for a full-out war. As a military man, if ordered, I will go to war, but that will not be my first choice.”

Instead, he advocated for dialogue and peaceful resolution through diplomatic channels.

“We are all equal stakeholders in national security. We should try to resolve differences not only between countries, but amongst ourselves, whether in families or between states, regions and communities. Violence is not the answer,” he added.

The Hidden Trauma Along the Borders

General Naravane also shed light on the lasting trauma faced by civilians, especially those living in border areas who regularly witness conflict and cross-border firing.

“For those who have lost their loved ones, that trauma will be carried through generations. There’s also something called PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). People who have seen gruesome scenes wake up sweating even after 20 years and need psychiatric care,” he said.

He explained how children in these areas are forced to run to shelters at night during shelling, painting a grim picture of life near conflict zones. His remarks were meant to remind people that real lives are affected whenever the drums of war begin to beat.

India’s Operation Sindoor and the Recent Ceasefire

General Naravane’s comments came just days after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. The operation targeted seven terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK), following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Despite the rising tensions, India and Pakistan announced on Saturday that they had come to a mutual understanding to halt all firings and military actions across land, air, and sea borders. The move is seen as a significant step to cool down the situation, although skepticism remains.

A Call for Peace in a Time of Provocation

Throughout his speech, General Naravane kept returning to one key message: peace must be the goal, not war.

“Although war will be forced upon us by unwise people, we should not cheer for it.”

His words come at a time when social media and political commentary often glorify military action without fully understanding its consequences.

By sharing his frontline experience and highlighting the unseen costs of conflict, General Naravane made a clear appeal—not just to policymakers, but to ordinary citizens—to think twice before calling for war.

ALSO READ: India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village, Last Respects Paid To ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa

Filed under

Army chief general India-Pakistan violence Manoj Naravane

Indian Air Force carried

IAF Reveals It Hit Pakistan’s Malir Cantt In Karachi During Operation Sindoor
newsx

Virat Kohli Retires, DGMO Rajiv Ghai Strikes: ‘Ashes to Ashes’ Message Aimed at Pakistan
Air Marshal AK Bharti not

‘Whatever Loss They Suffered, It Was Their Own Responsibility’: Air Marshal Bharti Details India’s Response...
The Indian Air Force, in

Did India Hit At Pakistan’s Nuclear Facility In Kirana Hills? Indian Air Force Refutes Attack
Department of Telecommuni

India Moves Ahead In Quantum Secure Tech With New C-DOT, Synergy Quantum Partnership
newsx

‘Pity Pak Military Chose To Intervene For Terrorists’: Air Marshal AK Bharti On India’s Response
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IAF Reveals It Hit Pakistan’s Malir Cantt In Karachi During Operation Sindoor

IAF Reveals It Hit Pakistan’s Malir Cantt In Karachi During Operation Sindoor

Virat Kohli Retires, DGMO Rajiv Ghai Strikes: ‘Ashes to Ashes’ Message Aimed at Pakistan

Virat Kohli Retires, DGMO Rajiv Ghai Strikes: ‘Ashes to Ashes’ Message Aimed at Pakistan

‘Whatever Loss They Suffered, It Was Their Own Responsibility’: Air Marshal Bharti Details India’s Response To Pakistani Aggression

‘Whatever Loss They Suffered, It Was Their Own Responsibility’: Air Marshal Bharti Details India’s Response...

Did India Hit At Pakistan’s Nuclear Facility In Kirana Hills? Indian Air Force Refutes Attack

Did India Hit At Pakistan’s Nuclear Facility In Kirana Hills? Indian Air Force Refutes Attack

India Moves Ahead In Quantum Secure Tech With New C-DOT, Synergy Quantum Partnership

India Moves Ahead In Quantum Secure Tech With New C-DOT, Synergy Quantum Partnership

Entertainment

Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite For Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla

Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite For Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It’s Tested Me

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And Sisters’, Deletes Post Later

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom