“War Is Not a Bollywood Movie”: Ex-Army Chief General Naravane Urges Diplomacy Over Violence

Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane has spoken out strongly against the growing demand for war between India and Pakistan, reminding people that war is not something to be romanticized or cheered for like a film.

Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane has spoken out strongly against the growing demand for war between India and Pakistan, reminding people that war is not something to be romanticized or cheered for like a film.

While speaking at a public event in Pune over the weekend, General Naravane addressed rising questions around the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. His message was simple but powerful—war is real, painful, and should only ever be a last resort.

“War Is Not Romantic. It’s Not a Bollywood Movie.”

Speaking at a programme organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, General Naravane directly addressed the public sentiment that often glamorizes war. Without mincing words, he said:

“War is not romantic. It is not your Bollywood movie. It is very serious business. War or violence should be the last thing we should resort to, which is why our Prime Minister said this is not an era of war. Although war will be forced upon us by unwise people, we should not cheer for it.”

His comments came amid heightened tensions following recent military operations and terror-related incidents along the India-Pakistan border.

“If Ordered, I Will Go to War… But It Will Not Be My First Choice”

The former Army Chief clarified that as a soldier, his duty is clear—to obey orders and defend the country. However, he was firm in saying that war should not be the first option.

“Still, people are asking why we have not gone for a full-out war. As a military man, if ordered, I will go to war, but that will not be my first choice.”

Instead, he advocated for dialogue and peaceful resolution through diplomatic channels.

“We are all equal stakeholders in national security. We should try to resolve differences not only between countries, but amongst ourselves, whether in families or between states, regions and communities. Violence is not the answer,” he added.

The Hidden Trauma Along the Borders

General Naravane also shed light on the lasting trauma faced by civilians, especially those living in border areas who regularly witness conflict and cross-border firing.

“For those who have lost their loved ones, that trauma will be carried through generations. There’s also something called PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). People who have seen gruesome scenes wake up sweating even after 20 years and need psychiatric care,” he said.

He explained how children in these areas are forced to run to shelters at night during shelling, painting a grim picture of life near conflict zones. His remarks were meant to remind people that real lives are affected whenever the drums of war begin to beat.

India’s Operation Sindoor and the Recent Ceasefire

General Naravane’s comments came just days after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. The operation targeted seven terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK), following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Despite the rising tensions, India and Pakistan announced on Saturday that they had come to a mutual understanding to halt all firings and military actions across land, air, and sea borders. The move is seen as a significant step to cool down the situation, although skepticism remains.

A Call for Peace in a Time of Provocation

Throughout his speech, General Naravane kept returning to one key message: peace must be the goal, not war.

“Although war will be forced upon us by unwise people, we should not cheer for it.”

His words come at a time when social media and political commentary often glorify military action without fully understanding its consequences.

By sharing his frontline experience and highlighting the unseen costs of conflict, General Naravane made a clear appeal—not just to policymakers, but to ordinary citizens—to think twice before calling for war.