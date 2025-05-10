‘War Is Not Our Choice’: Doval Speaks to China’s Wang Yi About India-Pakistan Tensions

As tensions remain high between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke over the phone with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the situation and stress the need for peace.

According to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the two officials exchanged views on regional stability, counter-terrorism, and the importance of avoiding further escalation between the two neighbouring countries.

Doval: Pahalgam Terror Attack Was a Tragedy

During the phone call, Doval made it clear that India suffered significant loss in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and that some form of response was necessary.

As quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry:

“Doval said that the Pahalgam terrorist attack caused serious casualties among Indian personnel and that India needed to take counter-terrorism actions. War was not India’s choice and was not in the interests of any party. India and Pakistan would be committed to a ceasefire and look forward to restoring regional peace and stability as soon as possible.”

His comments come at a time when India has already launched targeted strikes on terror infrastructure across the border, under what it described as a “measured and non-escalatory” operation.

Wang Yi: China Condemns Terror, Urges Restraint

Responding to Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China’s condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack and said Beijing remains firmly against all forms of terrorism.

“Wang Yi said that China condemns the Pahalgam terrorist attack and opposes all forms of terrorism,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

Wang also emphasized that Asia’s current peaceful conditions are not to be taken for granted and need to be preserved.

“The current international situation is turbulent and intertwined. Peace and stability in the Asian region is hard-won and deserves to be cherished. India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved away, and both are neighbours of China,” he said.

China Backs Peace Talks and a Lasting Ceasefire

China praised India’s clear stance against war and urged both India and Pakistan to keep things calm, solve issues through talks, and avoid actions that could make things worse.

“China appreciates your statement that war is not India’s choice, and sincerely hopes that India and Pakistan will remain calm and restrained, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid escalation of the situation,” Wang Yi said.

China further stated that it wants to see a stable, long-term peace agreement between the two countries.

“China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultations. This is in the fundamental interests of India and Pakistan and is also the common wish of the international community,” the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China said.