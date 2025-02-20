WARNING! Sangam Water Not Only Contains Faecal Bacteria But High Level Of BOD, What Is It?

Government data has revealed that the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in the Ganga exceed the permissible limit, making the water unsafe for bathing.

The water quality at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, where millions are taking a holy dip during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, has raised serious concerns. Government data has revealed that the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in the Ganga exceed the permissible limit, making the water unsafe for bathing.

Understanding BOD and Its Impact

Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) is a key indicator of water pollution, measuring the oxygen required by microorganisms to break down organic matter. Higher BOD levels indicate greater organic contamination, making the water unsuitable for human contact. According to pollution control norms, water is considered safe for bathing if the BOD level is below 3 milligrams per liter.

Recent data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows fluctuating BOD levels at Sangam. While the BOD level was 3.94 mg/l on January 13, the opening day of Maha Kumbh, it briefly improved to 1 mg/l on January 15. However, by February 16, it had risen to 5.09 mg/l, surpassing the safe limit.

The CPCB also informed the National Green Tribunal that several locations in Prayagraj have not met primary bathing water quality standards due to high faecal coliform levels, indicating sewage contamination.

Sanitation Measures Amidst Rising Footfall

With over 54 crore pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh, authorities have ramped up efforts to manage sanitation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlighted significant improvements in hygiene facilities compared to previous years.

“Earlier, there were no proper toilets at Kumbh. In 2019, we introduced 1.14 lakh temporary toilets, and this year, we have set up 1.5 lakh toilets along with two faecal sludge treatment plants,” Singh said. A 200 km-long temporary drainage network has also been installed to enhance waste management.

Despite these measures, environmental experts remain concerned. Himanshu Thakkar of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers, and People (SANDRP) criticized the government for downplaying the risks.

“It is the government’s duty to ensure clean water for bathing. When water is contaminated, the risk of infection increases significantly,” he stated.

A Broader Water Pollution Crisis

The deteriorating water quality at Sangam reflects a larger issue of river pollution in India. A 2015 CPCB report identified 302 polluted river stretches across the country, which increased to 351 by 2018. Several of these are classified as heavily polluted, posing a severe risk to public health.

With the Maha Kumbh set to conclude on February 26, ensuring safe water quality remains a pressing challenge for authorities, as millions continue to seek spiritual purification in the sacred waters of the Ganga.

