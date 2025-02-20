Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • WARNING! Sangam Water Not Only Contains Faecal Bacteria But High Level Of BOD, What Is It?

WARNING! Sangam Water Not Only Contains Faecal Bacteria But High Level Of BOD, What Is It?

Government data has revealed that the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in the Ganga exceed the permissible limit, making the water unsafe for bathing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
WARNING! Sangam Water Not Only Contains Faecal Bacteria But High Level Of BOD, What Is It?


The water quality at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, where millions are taking a holy dip during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, has raised serious concerns. Government data has revealed that the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in the Ganga exceed the permissible limit, making the water unsafe for bathing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Understanding BOD and Its Impact

Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) is a key indicator of water pollution, measuring the oxygen required by microorganisms to break down organic matter. Higher BOD levels indicate greater organic contamination, making the water unsuitable for human contact. According to pollution control norms, water is considered safe for bathing if the BOD level is below 3 milligrams per liter.

Recent data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows fluctuating BOD levels at Sangam. While the BOD level was 3.94 mg/l on January 13, the opening day of Maha Kumbh, it briefly improved to 1 mg/l on January 15. However, by February 16, it had risen to 5.09 mg/l, surpassing the safe limit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The CPCB also informed the National Green Tribunal that several locations in Prayagraj have not met primary bathing water quality standards due to high faecal coliform levels, indicating sewage contamination.

Sanitation Measures Amidst Rising Footfall

With over 54 crore pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh, authorities have ramped up efforts to manage sanitation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlighted significant improvements in hygiene facilities compared to previous years.

“Earlier, there were no proper toilets at Kumbh. In 2019, we introduced 1.14 lakh temporary toilets, and this year, we have set up 1.5 lakh toilets along with two faecal sludge treatment plants,” Singh said. A 200 km-long temporary drainage network has also been installed to enhance waste management.

Despite these measures, environmental experts remain concerned. Himanshu Thakkar of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers, and People (SANDRP) criticized the government for downplaying the risks.

“It is the government’s duty to ensure clean water for bathing. When water is contaminated, the risk of infection increases significantly,” he stated.

A Broader Water Pollution Crisis

The deteriorating water quality at Sangam reflects a larger issue of river pollution in India. A 2015 CPCB report identified 302 polluted river stretches across the country, which increased to 351 by 2018. Several of these are classified as heavily polluted, posing a severe risk to public health.

With the Maha Kumbh set to conclude on February 26, ensuring safe water quality remains a pressing challenge for authorities, as millions continue to seek spiritual purification in the sacred waters of the Ganga.

Also Read: PM Modi Has A Spirit Of God Within Him’: BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah On Rekha Gupta As The CM Of Delhi

Filed under

BOD Faecal Bacteria mahakumbh Sangam Water Pollution

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Parvesh Verma? Know All About BJP’s Next Deputy CM

Who Is Parvesh Verma? Know All About BJP’s Next Deputy CM

Ashish Sood: A Prominent BJP Leader Joins The Delhi Government As A Cabinet Minister

Ashish Sood: A Prominent BJP Leader Joins The Delhi Government As A Cabinet Minister

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?...

Faecal Coliform Bacteria In Sangam Water, How Bad Is It For Your Health?

Faecal Coliform Bacteria In Sangam Water, How Bad Is It For Your Health?

‘Guess They Were Trying To Get Somebody Else Elected,’ Says Donald Trump On India’s $21 Million Fund

‘Guess They Were Trying To Get Somebody Else Elected,’ Says Donald Trump On India’s $21...

Entertainment

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm; Netizens Call it ‘Freudian Slip’ | Watch

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm;

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox