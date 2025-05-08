Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
WARNING! Stay Away From Pakistan Sponsored Propaganda: Government Issues Awareness Advisory

As tensions escalate in the region, the Indian government has warned citizens to brace for a wave of misinformation likely to be circulated by Pakistan-based sources.

As tensions escalate in the region, the Indian government has warned citizens to brace for a wave of misinformation likely to be circulated by Pakistan-based sources. Social media platforms are expected to witness a surge in doctored videos, fake images, and misleading narratives targeting the Indian Armed Forces and distorting the ground reality.

Authorities have urged the public to verify any suspicious content and refrain from sharing unverified information. In particular, posts related to military actions or national security should be treated with caution.

To counter misinformation, the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit has opened multiple channels for reporting such content. Citizens can forward questionable material to:

The government reiterates that national security is a shared responsibility and urges the public to rely only on verified, official updates.

Must Read: 100 Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Reveals In All Party Meet

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?
Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns
Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor
India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes
Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking,...
MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister
