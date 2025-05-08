WARNING! Stay Away From Pakistan Sponsored Propaganda: Government Issues Awareness Advisory

As tensions escalate in the region, the Indian government has warned citizens to brace for a wave of misinformation likely to be circulated by Pakistan-based sources.

As tensions escalate in the region, the Indian government has warned citizens to brace for a wave of misinformation likely to be circulated by Pakistan-based sources. Social media platforms are expected to witness a surge in doctored videos, fake images, and misleading narratives targeting the Indian Armed Forces and distorting the ground reality.

In the coming days your social media will be flooded with #Pakistan sponsored propaganda. It’s crucial to scrutinize every piece of information carefully. If you encounter dubious content, especially concerning the Indian Armed Forces or any info related to ongoing situation,… pic.twitter.com/0Z2izsLzOl Advertisement · Scroll to continue — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 8, 2025

Authorities have urged the public to verify any suspicious content and refrain from sharing unverified information. In particular, posts related to military actions or national security should be treated with caution.

To counter misinformation, the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit has opened multiple channels for reporting such content. Citizens can forward questionable material to:

The government reiterates that national security is a shared responsibility and urges the public to rely only on verified, official updates.

Must Read: 100 Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Reveals In All Party Meet