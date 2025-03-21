Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details

The murder came to light after the couple’s landlord sent laborers to vacate their rented house.

Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Meerut Murder case


The brutal murder of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput has shook the nation, with speculation surrounding black magic, financial disputes, and an extramarital affair. However, Meerut Police have dismissed any occult links, confirming it was a well-planned crime driven by personal motives.

Saurabh’s body chopped into 15 pieces was discovered in a drum sealed with cement on March 4, nearly a week after he returned from abroad to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. His wife, Muskaan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, were arrested for the brutal murder.

Extramarital Affair and Murder Plot

Muskaan and Saurabh had a love marriage in 2016, but their relationship soured when Muskaan began an affair with Sahil in 2019. Saurabh learned about it in 2021 when their landlord caught them in an “objectionable” situation. Despite filing for divorce, family pressure led him to stay in the marriage.

Meerut City Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, stated that Muskaan and Sahil planned the murder on February 25 but failed. They finally executed it on March 3. After committing the crime, they fled to Himachal Pradesh but were arrested upon returning to Meerut.

Was Black Magic Involved?

The discovery of Saurabh’s dismembered body initially led to speculation about black magic rituals. However, police ruled out this possibility, stating that the gruesome disposal method was likely an attempt to mislead investigators.“This was a cold-blooded murder planned in advance. The black magic theory is baseless,” said SP Singh.

Money Transfer and Family Disputes

Police are also investigating financial angles, as Muskaan claimed Saurabh had ₹6 lakh in his account. Fearing the money might be seized, he allegedly transferred ₹1 lakh to Muskaan and ₹1.5 lakh to his mother before his death. His family has also accused Muskaan’s relatives of misusing his money to buy property and luxury items. Authorities are verifying these claims while also gathering forensic evidence from the couple’s phones and tracking their movements in Shimla.

How the Crime Was Exposed?

The murder came to light after the couple’s landlord sent laborers to vacate their rented house. When asked about a heavy drum, Muskaan dismissed it as junk. However, a foul smell led workers to open it, revealing the chopped-up remains of Saurabh’s body. With police teams actively gathering evidence, the accused could face the harshest legal punishment. Investigations are ongoing to ensure justice for the victim.

