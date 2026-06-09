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Home > India News > ‘Was He Mourning Or Laughing?’: Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Smiling Beside Suraj Hegde’s Mortal Remains In Bengaluru | WATCH

‘Was He Mourning Or Laughing?’: Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Smiling Beside Suraj Hegde’s Mortal Remains In Bengaluru | WATCH

Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and DK Shivakumar, visited Suraj Hegde’s Bengaluru residence to pay respects after his death. While condolences were shared across the party, Rahul Gandhi faced online trolling over his expressions during the visit, sparking debate and viral social media reactions.

'Was He Mourning Or Laughing?': Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Smiling Beside Suraj Hegde's Mortal Remains In Bengaluru (Via X)
'Was He Mourning Or Laughing?': Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Smiling Beside Suraj Hegde's Mortal Remains In Bengaluru (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 13:46 IST

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and minister Priyank Kharge visited the Bengaluru residence of AICC functionary Suraj Hegde on Tuesday to pay their final respects following his death on June 7. The leaders met the bereaved family and offered condolences. Hegde, who held key organizational roles in the party, was remembered for his contributions to Congress work in Karnataka and beyond.

While the visit was meant to honour his memory, Rahul Gandhi also faced online trolling over his expressions during the condolence meeting, triggering debate and viral reactions on social media platforms.

Rahul Gandhi Trolled: Viral Claims And Social Media Backlash

Rahul Gandhi faced online criticism during the visit, with users sharing clips and comments questioning his expressions beside the mortal remains.

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“What’s wrong with him? He’s laughing while standing next to a dead body… Checking it as if it’s a museum”

“Rahul Gandhi, with his hand on his waist, smiles as if he were a two-thousand-year-old mummy. DK Shivakumar is also perplexed as to what LoP Rahul Gandhi has seen.”

“What’s wrong with Rahul Gandhi? He’s laughing while standing next to a dead body and checking it as if it’s a museum…He always does such activities knowingly.”

“Immature LOP Rahul Gandhi, What’s wrong with him? He’s smiling next to a dead body almost treating the moment casually.”

Leaders Express Condolences And Remember Suraj Hegde

Rahul Gandhi had earlier expressed grief over Hegde’s sudden passing, calling him a committed party worker who mentored young leaders and contributed to Congress ideals. He described the loss as “irreparable” for the party and extended condolences to the family and colleagues. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remembered Hegde’s organizational work and dedication, calling his contribution to strengthening the party “unparalleled.” Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also praised his simplicity, leadership and connection with people.

AICC Functionary Remembered Across Party

Suraj Hegde served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Implementation Committee. His death has led to widespread condolences from Congress leaders across Karnataka and beyond.

ALSO READ: Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

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‘Was He Mourning Or Laughing?’: Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Smiling Beside Suraj Hegde’s Mortal Remains In Bengaluru | WATCH
Tags: AICC functionary deathBengaluru condolence visitCongress leaders KarnatakaCongress reactions IndiaDK Shivakumar tributehome-hero-pos-2Rahul Gandhi controversyRahul Gandhi trolledSuraj Hegde death

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‘Was He Mourning Or Laughing?’: Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Smiling Beside Suraj Hegde’s Mortal Remains In Bengaluru | WATCH
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‘Was He Mourning Or Laughing?’: Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Smiling Beside Suraj Hegde’s Mortal Remains In Bengaluru | WATCH
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