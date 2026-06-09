‘Was He Mourning Or Laughing?’: Rahul Gandhi Trolled For Smiling Beside Suraj Hegde’s Mortal Remains In Bengaluru | WATCH

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and minister Priyank Kharge visited the Bengaluru residence of AICC functionary Suraj Hegde on Tuesday to pay their final respects following his death on June 7. The leaders met the bereaved family and offered condolences. Hegde, who held key organizational roles in the party, was remembered for his contributions to Congress work in Karnataka and beyond.

While the visit was meant to honour his memory, Rahul Gandhi also faced online trolling over his expressions during the condolence meeting, triggering debate and viral reactions on social media platforms.

Rahul Gandhi Trolled: Viral Claims And Social Media Backlash

Rahul Gandhi faced online criticism during the visit, with users sharing clips and comments questioning his expressions beside the mortal remains.

“What’s wrong with him? He’s laughing while standing next to a dead body… Checking it as if it’s a museum”

👉Immature LOP @RahulGandhi What’s wrong with him? He’s smiling next to a dead body almost treating the moment casually…😐 pic.twitter.com/otKfgm1B47 — Rupsy Saini (@ZiviiBloom) June 9, 2026

“Rahul Gandhi, with his hand on his waist, smiles as if he were a two-thousand-year-old mummy. DK Shivakumar is also perplexed as to what LoP Rahul Gandhi has seen.”

राहुल गांधी कमर पर हाथ रखकर मुस्कुराते हुए ऐसे देख रहे हैं जैसे कोई दो हज़ार साल पुरानी ममी रखी हो डीके शिवकुमार भी परेशान हैं कि LoP राहुल गांधी जी ने ऐसा क्या देख लिया pic.twitter.com/l5bhjwJfQO — Abhishek Kumar Kushwaha (@TheAbhishek_IND) June 9, 2026

“What’s wrong with Rahul Gandhi? He’s laughing while standing next to a dead body and checking it as if it’s a museum…He always does such activities knowingly.”

What’s wrong with Rahul Gandhi? He’s laughing while standing next to a dead body and checking it as if it’s a museum…He always does such activities knowingly.. 👇 pic.twitter.com/RGT88vjBTf — ❣️Er कमल सिंह चिब राजपूत,RSS❣️ (@KamalSinghnamo) June 9, 2026

“Immature LOP Rahul Gandhi, What’s wrong with him? He’s smiling next to a dead body almost treating the moment casually.”

What’s wrong with him? He’s laughing while standing next to a dead body… Checking it as if it’s a museum… He always does this…. pic.twitter.com/XSEPNNXxA4 — Mr Sinha (@Mrsinha) June 9, 2026

Leaders Express Condolences And Remember Suraj Hegde

Rahul Gandhi had earlier expressed grief over Hegde’s sudden passing, calling him a committed party worker who mentored young leaders and contributed to Congress ideals. He described the loss as “irreparable” for the party and extended condolences to the family and colleagues. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remembered Hegde’s organizational work and dedication, calling his contribution to strengthening the party “unparalleled.” Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also praised his simplicity, leadership and connection with people.

AICC Functionary Remembered Across Party

Suraj Hegde served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Implementation Committee. His death has led to widespread condolences from Congress leaders across Karnataka and beyond.

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