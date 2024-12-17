Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
we-woman

Was It All Atul Subhash’s Fault? Late Techie’s Wife Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting Harassed And Beaten By Him

Atul Subhash was discovered dead at his residence on December 9. He reportedly left behind videos and notes in which he accused his estranged wife and her family of subjecting him to false allegations.

Was It All Atul Subhash’s Fault? Late Techie’s Wife Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting Harassed And Beaten By Him

The unfortunate death of 34-year-old Bengaluru tech professional Atul Subhash has ignited a nationwide discussion regarding the potential misuse of legal provisions, particularly Section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to cruelty against women by their husbands or in-laws.

Atul Subhash was discovered dead at his residence in Munnekolalu on December 9. He reportedly left behind videos and notes in which he accused his estranged wife and her family of subjecting him to “false” allegations and “continuous harassment.”

Atul Subhash’s Wife Makes SHOCKING Claims

As per sources, statements were recorded by police from Atul’s Wife .

Atul’s wife told the police that it was Atul who was harassing and torturing her and not the other way around. It was Atul who used to manhandle her after coming home drunk and this has happened even in front of her mother who had come to stay with them during the second wave of Covid-19 in 2022.

She said that differences started cropping between them over the ill health of their son who was anemic and it was Atul who asked her to leave her job and stay at home to take care of their son.

She then got a job in Accenture and she was working from home taking care of their son when Atul used to abuse and manhandle her after coming home drunk.

Atul’s wife informed her mother about the harassment and the mother came down to Bengaluru in 2022 during the second wave of Covid to set right the issues between the couple. But Atul used to manhandle her even in front of her mother and also abused his mother-in-law.

The mother and the daughter then decided to leave Bengaluru after the family including their infant son got cured of Covid and left for Jaunpur in UP, their hometown.

Eight months later, she sent a divorce notice to Atul as she had decided to part their ways. But Atul got further enraged and started abusing her. She then filed the other cases against Atul as per the advice of her lawyers.

ALSO READ: Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Bengaluru Cops Arrest Late Techie’s Wife From Gurgaon, Other Family Members Who Were On The Run

Filed under

Atul Subhash atul subhash death Atul Subhash Lawyer atul subhash news India news latest atul subhash news

