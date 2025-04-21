Was It The IAF Officer Who First Attacked The Biker In Bengaluru? Twist In The Tale As New Video Shows A Different Story- Watch!

Earlier, two separate videos emerged online in which Wing Commander Bose alleged that a local motorcyclist assaulted him and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, as they were en route to catch a bus to the airport.

A video shared by Indian Air Force Wing Commander Aditya Bose, alleging an attack on him and his wife in Bengaluru, sparked widespread concern on social media.

However, recently surfaced CCTV footage has offered a different perspective, altering the narrative around the incident.

New CCTV Footage Suggests Officer May Have Initiated Physical Confrontation

In the CCTV clip circulating online, Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife are seen approaching a man in a neon green jacket.

The footage appears to show the officer initiating a physical altercation, while his wife is reportedly seen engaging in a verbal argument.

A DRDO employee beat up a poor Kannada delivery worker in a road rage incident and then left Karnataka.

He had enough audacity to post a video wrongly blaming the victim. Urging @BlrCityPolice to investigate, this is scary and terrifying!@DRDO_India should suspend the… pic.twitter.com/r65npNxsj1 — Mr IG (@Isvaguru) April 21, 2025

Initial Claims of Assault and Verbal Abuse

Earlier, two separate videos emerged online in which Wing Commander Bose alleged that a local motorcyclist assaulted him and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, as they were en route to catch a bus to the airport.

In the video, Bose — visibly injured — stated, “A biker came from behind, blocked our car, and began abusing me in Kannada. When they noticed the DRDO sticker on my vehicle, they hurled more abuse at my wife and me. When I stepped out, the biker struck me on the forehead with a key, drawing blood.”

Although Bose himself did not file a complaint, his wife reported the incident to Baiyappanahalli Police Station. Authorities registered an FIR, leading to the arrest of the accused biker, according to a leading news publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bozon Adityus Shilonov (@caimanemo333)

Police Statement: Incident Classified as Road Rage

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Devaraj D, stated the clash occurred around 6 a.m. He confirmed that the altercation could have been avoided by both parties and labeled it a “clear case of road rage.” The DCP added, “We’ve reviewed the CCTV footage. Based on evidence, both sides contributed to the escalation. However, legal action has been initiated.”