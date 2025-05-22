Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

An official from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, who was recently expelled by the Indian government, has now been identified as a suspected agent of Pakistan’s powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

An official from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi has been identified as a suspected agent of Pakistan’s ISI.

An official from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, who was recently expelled by the Indian government, has now been identified as a suspected agent of Pakistan’s powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Sources told India Today that the man, known as Danish, was in fact a covert ISI operative working under a fake identity.

He reportedly used the alias Ehsan-ur-Rehman, and had been trying to turn Indian nationals into informants, including a travel vlogger from Haryana named Jyoti Malhotra.

YouTuber Arrested for Alleged Espionage

Jyoti Malhotra, a popular travel YouTuber from Haryana, was arrested last week on charges of spying for Pakistan. Security agencies say she had developed close contact with Danish and eventually began sharing sensitive information with him.

During her questioning, Malhotra told investigators that she first met Danish in 2023, when she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to apply for a visa. At that time, she had plans to travel to Pakistan for content creation related to her vlogging channel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Danish Had Pakistan-Issued Passport and Visa

Official records show that Danish’s passport was issued from Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital. He was granted a visa to enter India on January 21, 2022. He reportedly told Indian authorities that he was born in Narowal, a district in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

But Indian intelligence sources now believe that “Danish” may not have been his real name at all. They suspect it could have been a code name assigned by the ISI to help him carry out his operations without revealing his true identity.

Expelled Amid Pahalgam Attack Tensions

The Indian government expelled Danish earlier this month, shortly after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir left 26 people dead. The timing of his expulsion and the attack raised questions about Pakistan’s role in encouraging or supporting espionage and terrorist activities inside India.

Sources say Indian agencies were already keeping an eye on the activities of Pakistan High Commission officials, and Danish’s movements and interactions had raised red flags.

Recruiting Indian Assets for Espionage

According to officials involved in the case, Danish had been “actively working to develop Jyoti Malhotra as an intelligence asset.” This means he was slowly building a relationship of trust with her to eventually use her for gathering information useful to Pakistan.

Vloggers and social media influencers with travel access often visit sensitive areas, including border regions, and sometimes unintentionally gather visuals that could be of interest to foreign intelligence agencies.

Ongoing Investigation into His Identity

Now, Indian intelligence agencies are digging deeper into who Danish really was. They’re checking whether “Ehsan-ur-Rehman” was his real name or another fake identity. Since the ISI is known for using code names and false passports, officials say there could be many layers to his cover.

Malhotra, meanwhile, remains in custody and is being questioned further to understand what kind of information she may have shared and whether others are involved in the network.

Serious Concerns Over Embassy-Based Espionage

This incident has once again highlighted the use of diplomatic channels for espionage. While embassies and high commissions are meant to build bridges between nations, there have been growing concerns in India that some Pakistani officials use their diplomatic immunity to run covert intelligence operations.

One security official said, “This is not the first time we’ve seen ISI agents operating under diplomatic cover. What’s worrying is how easily they can access Indian citizens using these fake roles.”

As the investigation continues, the government is likely to increase scrutiny on foreign missions in India, especially those coming from hostile neighbors.