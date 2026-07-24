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Home > India News > Was Sanjeev Mukhiya Deliberately Left Out Of NEET UG 2024 Chargesheet? Probe Findings Debunk Opposition Claims

Was Sanjeev Mukhiya Deliberately Left Out Of NEET UG 2024 Chargesheet? Probe Findings Debunk Opposition Claims

CBI refutes claims that Sanjeev Mukhiya was deliberately left out of the NEET UG 2024 chargesheet, confirming no evidence linked him to the paper theft case.

Sanjeev Mukhiya (Source:X)
Sanjeev Mukhiya (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 00:24 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cleared alleged mastermind Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, in the NEET UG 2024 paper leak case. In an official statement, the investigating agency confirmed that it found no evidence linking Mukhiya to the theft or distribution of the exam paper. With the conclusion of its detailed probe, the CBI has dismissed claims made by opposition leaders alleging that the government helped Mukhiya get a “clean chit”. The agency clarified that the matter was addressed in 2024 itself, and termed the ongoing narrative regarding his deliberate omission from the charge sheet as “factually incorrect.”

No Evidence Found Against Sanjeev Mukhiya in NEET UG 2024 Case

The CBI stated that during its exhaustive investigation, it successfully identified every individual involved in the theft and circulation of the stolen NEET UG 2024 question paper, as well as all candidates who benefited from it. However, no evidence emerged to establish Mukhiya’s role in the crime. The case originated when the Bihar Police uncovered the question paper theft and registered an FIR based on prima facie suspicion against Mukhiya, who was already implicated in other exam paper leak cases. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the CBI, which eventually filed charge sheets against 45 accused persons before a Patna court excluding Mukhiya due to the lack of evidence.

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Mukhiya Absconded During Probe but Remained in Custody for Other Cases

According to the CBI, Mukhiya went missing during the initial period of the investigation. He was later arrested by the Bihar Police in connection with separate paper leak cases. Because he had been named in the original FIR registered by the Bihar Police, the CBI took him into custody for questioning in the NEET UG 2024 case. However, when no evidence of his involvement materialized, the agency did not charge-sheet him in this specific case, allowing him to secure bail. Despite obtaining bail in the CBI case, Mukhiya remains behind bars as he faces charges in seven other paper leak cases being investigated by local authorities.

Opposition Targets PM Modi Over CBI Findings

Reacting sharply to the development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Central Government of shielding the accused. In a social media post on X, the former Delhi chief minister claimed: “Here it is. The full truth about Modi Ji has been exposed. In 2024, the NEET paper was leaked. The Modi government arrested the mastermind behind it. Then, the CBI deliberately did not file the charge sheet within the time limit, which allowed him to get automatic bail within just three months.”  

“And today, Modi Ji got him a clean chit from the CBI. Wow, Modi Ji, wow. You won’t be able to get away with this, because there’s a flaw in your intentions.” he further added.  Despite these political allegations, the CBI reaffirmed that its probe was thorough, all actual co-conspirators have been charge-sheeted, and no culpable individual has escaped the process of law.

Also Read: NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: Alleged Kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya Gets Clean Chit From CBI Over Lack Of Evidence

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Was Sanjeev Mukhiya Deliberately Left Out Of NEET UG 2024 Chargesheet? Probe Findings Debunk Opposition Claims
Tags: CBI clean chit Sanjeev Mukhiyahome-hero-pos-8NEET paper leak opposition claimsNEET UG 2024 paper leak CBI probeSanjeev Mukhiya NEET chargesheet

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Was Sanjeev Mukhiya Deliberately Left Out Of NEET UG 2024 Chargesheet? Probe Findings Debunk Opposition Claims

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Was Sanjeev Mukhiya Deliberately Left Out Of NEET UG 2024 Chargesheet? Probe Findings Debunk Opposition Claims
Was Sanjeev Mukhiya Deliberately Left Out Of NEET UG 2024 Chargesheet? Probe Findings Debunk Opposition Claims
Was Sanjeev Mukhiya Deliberately Left Out Of NEET UG 2024 Chargesheet? Probe Findings Debunk Opposition Claims
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