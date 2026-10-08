‘Was There A Conspiracy Against Guru Ji?’ Punjab And Haryana High Court Starts Contempt Case Over Dera Sacha Sauda Ads Linked To Ram Rahim

The Punjab & Haryana High Court has initiated suo motu criminal contempt proceedings over newspaper advertisements defending Dera Sacha Sauda and questioning whether there was a “conspiracy against Guru Ji”. The advertisements appeared on the front pages of The Hindu and Dainik Bhaskar on September 12, 2026, under the headline “What is Dera Sacha Sauda? (Facts vs Fiction)”. The case, involving material linked to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, has now been adjourned to November 25.

Punjab and Haryana High Court questions newspaper campaign over pending cases

Reportedly, the court’s action follows proceedings started by Justice Subhas Mehla on September 16 after the advertisements came to his notice. The judge was concerned that paid publicity and public appeals portraying courts as part of a conspiracy against an accused or convict could go beyond public criticism and affect ongoing judicial proceedings.

Justice Mehla said such a campaign was “an attempt to mobilize public opinion and influence the judicial process which directly obstructs the administration of justice.” The Punjab & Haryana High Court also said the material, at first sight, “may have the tendency to scandalize or lower the authority” of the Court or interfere with or obstruct the due course of judicial proceedings.

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notices to Dera, newspaper authorities

As per reports, the court will examine the allegations under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, including Section 2(c). Notices have been issued to Dera Sacha Sauda through its Management, along with the publishers and editors-in-chief of both The Hindu and Dainik Bhaskar.

The Punjab & Haryana High Court Registry has been asked to send the notices with copies of the two advertisements, marked Annexures A-1 and A-2. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, has also been directed to assist the Registry in obtaining the details of the persons facing the proceedings.

Punjab and Haryana High Court lists matter for November 25

The notices were originally made returnable on October 7. The matter came before Justice Vinod S. Bhardwaj and Justice Ravinder Malik on that date as per the roster and was subsequently adjourned to November 25.

The case is titled, “In Re: Suo motu contempt proceedings against publication of scandalous and contemptuous material intended to scandalize the Court and obstruct the administration of justice.”

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