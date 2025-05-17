A serious incident was narrowly avoided in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, when an air ambulance, reportedly from Rishikesh AIIMS, crashed just before landing at the Kedarnath helipad on Saturday.

The helicopter split into two parts during the descent, raising concerns about aviation safety in the high-altitude pilgrimage zone.

The aircraft was on a medical mission from Rishikesh AIIMS to Kedarnath, though the exact details of the emergency it was responding to remain undisclosed. Officials have confirmed that no injuries or casualties occurred in the crash, which could have otherwise turned fatal given the dense footfall in the temple town during peak pilgrimage season.

The helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed in #Kedarnath due to damage to the rear part of the helicopter. All five passengers on board the helicopter are safe….. pic.twitter.com/JrbsLRv0cR — Devesh , वनवासी (@Devesh81403955) May 17, 2025

Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Rishikesh AIIMS, confirmed the incident and stated that more information would be shared after an internal assessment. The cause of the technical fault or mechanical failure that led to the mid-air disintegration has not yet been disclosed.

Authorities have launched a preliminary investigation, and air services to Kedarnath are expected to be reviewed following this near-tragic episode.

