Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Watch | Another Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj, Firefighters Deployed

A fire broke out at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, engulfing multiple tents. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. No casualties reported so far.

Watch | Another Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj, Firefighters Deployed

A massive fire erupted between Sectors 18 and 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, engulfing several tents and causing panic among devotees. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, deploying multiple fire engines to douse the flames. According to initial reports, the fire has been brought under control, and no casualties have been reported.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, while teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have arrived at the site to assist in rescue and relief operations. Although no injuries have been confirmed, many devotees and saints lost their belongings in the fire. Officials are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

Third Fire Incident at Maha Kumbh Raises Safety Concerns

This is not the first fire-related incident at the festival. Last week, another fire broke out in Sector 18, affecting more than 20 tents in the Hariharanand Camp on Shankaracharya Marg. Fire tenders managed to contain the flames quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Earlier, on January 19, a massive blaze was triggered by the explosion of three gas cylinders in the Sector 19 campsite area. The fire department responded swiftly and managed to control the fire without any casualties.

Authorities on High Alert

With three fire incidents in a short span, concerns are growing over fire safety measures at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Authorities have urged devotees and camp organizers to exercise caution, especially when handling cooking gas cylinders and electrical equipment inside tents.

Officials are expected to review safety protocols to prevent further incidents, ensuring the smooth continuation of the Maha Kumbh festivities.

