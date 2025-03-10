Watch | Armed Robbers Storm Tanishq Showroom In Bihar, Loot Rs 25 Crore in Broad Daylight!

In a daring daylight robbery, a group of at least nine armed criminals stormed a Tanishq jewellery showroom in Bihar’s Arrah district, escaping with valuables worth an estimated Rs 25 crore. The high-profile heist took place at the store’s Gopali Chowk branch on Monday morning and was captured on CCTV footage.

The robbers, seen wielding firearms, forced their way into the showroom, overpowering security personnel and threatening employees. Showroom manager Kumar Mrityunjay reported that the gang looted an extensive collection of gold chains, necklaces, bangles, and diamonds, in addition to cash. He further alleged that their calls to the police initially went unanswered, leading to concerns about security lapses in the area.

Terror Inside the Showroom

Security guard Manoj Kumar recalled the horrifying sequence of events, stating that the store had just opened at 10 a.m. ahead of the Holi festival when the criminals arrived.

“They came in a car and parked across the street. As per showroom policy, we allow only four people inside at a time, so we let them in pairs. However, when the sixth person entered, he held a pistol to my head, seized my weapon, and attacked me,” he recounted.

With the security neutralized, the assailants swiftly began filling their bags with high-value ornaments while employees hid behind counters for safety. Two showroom executives suffered head injuries after being struck with revolvers.

Swift Police Action Leads to Shootout

Following the heist, Bhojpur Superintendent of Police directed immediate measures to track the culprits. CCTV images and suspect descriptions were quickly shared across law enforcement WhatsApp groups. Acting on a tip-off, police officers launched an extensive vehicle checkpoint operation at Babura Choti bridge.

During the operation, officers spotted six individuals on three motorcycles, moving suspiciously at high speed towards Doriganj. When signaled to halt, the suspects attempted to flee, resulting in a high-speed chase. The situation escalated when the criminals opened fire at the pursuing officers, prompting police to retaliate in self-defense.

Two suspects were injured in the crossfire and were taken into custody for medical treatment. Authorities recovered two pistols, ten cartridges, a Pulsar motorcycle, and a significant quantity of stolen jewellery from the heist.

Investigation and Ongoing Search

A case has been registered, and an extensive manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects. Meanwhile, the company is working closely with law enforcement to assess the full extent of losses.

Showroom employees continue to express frustration over the delayed police response. “This happened in broad daylight. We were calling the police, but no one responded at first,” said Mrityunjay, reiterating concerns over security preparedness in the region.

With the festive season approaching, authorities are ramping up security measures to prevent further such incidents. The case remains under active investigation as police work to recover the remaining stolen assets and apprehend all involved criminals.

