Watch: Arshad Khan Collapses Twice During Run-Up In IPL 2025 Clash Between GT and LSG

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, when GT bowler Arshad Khan unexpectedly collapsed twice during his run-up, raising alarm among players and fans.

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field first. The incident happened in just the second over of the match. Arshad Khan, who opened the bowling for GT, suffered an awkward fall on his very first delivery. His back foot lost grip on the grassy surface, causing him to slip and crash to the ground in visible pain.

The situation looked worrying as players and officials quickly gathered around him. After a short break and assistance from the physio, Arshad bravely returned to continue his over. However, just three balls later—on the fourth delivery—he slipped again in a similar way and appeared to hurt himself further.

This second fall forced immediate medical attention. Physios rushed onto the field, and the match was briefly halted as Arshad received treatment. Despite the scare, he managed to complete the over, conceding 13 runs in total. After finishing the over, he was seen leaving the field, with images showing the physio spraying his knee, suggesting a possible minor injury.

Despite Arshad’s unfortunate incident, Gujarat Titans kept their playing XI unchanged. They were determined to maintain a spot in the top two of the IPL 2025 table.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, had already been eliminated from playoff contention. LSG captain Rishabh Pant admitted during the toss that they would have also preferred to bowl first. “Would have bowled first, looks a good wicket,” he said.

Pant added that while it’s challenging to stay motivated when out of playoff contention, the team is still taking pride in their performance. “As a team, we are trying different options that give ourselves the best chance of winning. Anything that could help us prepare for next season,” he said. LSG brought in Akash Deep and made a few more changes to explore new combinations.

GT skipper said, “We want momentum heading into the qualifiers. These two games are going to be equally important. The way we complement each other is great we don’t have conversations on who will take down the bowlers. No changes.”

The scary moment involving Arshad Khan sparked concern across social media, with fans sharing the video clips of his slip and expressing relief that the bowler was not seriously injured.

