Watch | Arunachal and Assam Flood Situation Worsens: Over 45000 People Affected, 3 Dead

The flood situation in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh got worse by June 30, with one person said to be missing and over 45,500 people affected, spread across five districts in Assam. As things became even more severe, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave an assurance to the Assam government that the Centre will extend every possible support. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the missing person was swept off by forceful floodwaters in the Jonai area, Dhemaji district. The rescue teams are still searching for the person. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh has been dealing with widespread damage due to heavy rainfall, sudden cloud bursts and rapid flash floods, particularly around the Keyi Panyor district. Several lives were reported lost there in the last few days.

Assam Flood: 4500 People Affected, 3 Dead

According to the latest flood update, 45515 people have been affected across the districts of Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Nalbari. The number has more than doubled since Sunday. Over 22,000 people in six districts were impacted by the floods.

#WATCH | Assam: Continuous rainfall has resulted in a flood-like situation in several areas of the Dhemaji district. (28.06) pic.twitter.com/J4I9PrfDmd — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026







Dhemaji is basically the most affected district with more than 41,000 people hit by the flooding. Dibrugarh comes next with nearly 4,000 affected residents. In Chirang district, it is around 800 people who have been impacted.







A railway bridge over the Simen river in Assam’s Dhemaji district partially collapsed, a Northeast Frontier Railway official said on Sunday.

The collapse occurred due to heavy rainfall and the erosion of the riverbank. According to an official statement by the Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO, on account of excessive rainfall of more than 110 mm in and around Dhemaji district of Assam and subsequent flooding and bank erosion affecting the railway bridge, the section between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations has been suspended for train operation.

#WATCH | Assam: Due to torrential rains in Arunachal Pradesh, the swollen rivers are causing severe devastation in the Assam-Arunachal border areas of Jonai, Assam. More than 100 villages have been submerged due to the flood. Farms, houses, roads and other properties have been… pic.twitter.com/OoTx4AQmgh — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026







Arunachal Pradesh Flood: Massive Damage, 3 Bodies Recovered

Heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh caused the Leku River to overflow and then Assam’s Jonai region was hit by severe flooding. More than 100 families have been affected by floodwaters, submerging homes, farmland, and livestock.

Local residents also mentioned that this is the first time the Leku River has flooded nearby villages on this huge scale. Several villages, including Kedichuk in the Jonai subdivision, have been badly affected.

🚨Arunachal Pradesh, is grappling with flashfloods and landslides triggered by frequent heavy rains, resulting in deaths and destruction in the past few weeks. pic.twitter.com/lZXw7m8TjV — CSE Aspirants (@cse_aspirantss) June 29, 2026







The flooding also disrupted road connectivity, bringing traffic to a complete halt and cutting off access to areas such as Potin, Yazali, Yachuli, Joram, and Ziro.

Because of the road closure the supply of essential goods is now delayed, and emergency teams are struggling to reach places on time. For people it has become even harder to access important healthcare facilities.

The iron bridge over the Kemi River was swept away today as powerful floodwaters surged through the river, destroying the crossing and highlighting the severity of the flooding. Kemi River flows in East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, near Pasighat. It flows from the… pic.twitter.com/SRUATQr4n6 — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) June 29, 2026







Amit Shah Holds Phone Call With CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a phone call with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking cognisance of the flood situation in Dhemaji district of the state.

CM Sarma shared a post on ‘X’ and informed about the development. He briefed Shah about the relief and rehabilitation measures being taken by the state government to tackle the situation and informed him that the Union Home Minister assured him of all the possible assistance and support from the Centre in the matter.

“I thank Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji. I have briefed him on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway. He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation,” he said.

I thank Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji. I have briefed him on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway. He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2026







Amit Shah Holds Phone Call With Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu over the phone to review the situation arising from heavy rainfall and flash floods in the state, assuring all possible assistance from the Centre.

The call comes amid widespread damage caused by heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and flash floods in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Keyi Panyor district, where multiple casualties have been reported in recent days. Authorities had earlier confirmed that a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in the region, resulting in loss of lives and extensive damage to property.

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