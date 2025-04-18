Watch, Arvind Kejriwal Dancing With His Wife At His Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony

In a rare public glimpse into his personal life, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seen letting loose and dancing joyfully at his daughter Harshita Kejriwal’s engagement ceremony.

In a rare public glimpse into his personal life, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seen letting loose and dancing joyfully at his daughter Harshita Kejriwal’s engagement ceremony. The celebration, held on Thursday evening, brought together close family and friends in a private affair that quickly caught the internet’s attention.

A video from the function, now widely circulated on social media, shows Kejriwal dressed in a mint green kurta, dancing alongside his wife, Sunita Kejriwal. The couple moved to the Hindi rendition of the South Indian song “Angaaron Ka Ambar Sa Lagta Hai Mera Sami,” drawing warm reactions online. Viewers praised the rare candid moment of the political leader enjoying a family celebration.

VIDEO | Visuals of Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal), AAP convenor and former Delhi CM, dancing with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at their daughter’s engagement ceremony in Delhi on Thursday. (Source: Third party) Advertisement · Scroll to continue (Full video on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/oBWXYiExMg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2025

Engagement Hosted at Shangri-La Hotel

The engagement and sangeet were hosted at the luxurious Shangri-La Hotel in New Delhi. The event remained a tightly guarded, media-free celebration, attended only by immediate family and close acquaintances.

Among the select guests was Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a long-time colleague and friend of Kejriwal. Mann was seen interacting with the couple and extending his blessings.

Who is Harshita Kejriwal?

Harshita, 29, is the elder of the two children of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal. An alumna of IIT Delhi, she has largely kept a low profile, away from political limelight. Her fiancé, Sambhav Jain, is a project management consultant based in the private sector.

Sources close to the family shared that the match was arranged with the consent and support of both families and that the couple had been engaged in private for some time before Thursday’s formal ceremony.

Wedding Set for April 18

The couple is scheduled to marry on April 18, 2025, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Kapurthala House — a venue known for hosting dignitaries and high-profile weddings. Invitations are expected to be limited again, with the family maintaining privacy around the proceedings.

Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership has not issued an official statement about the engagement, insiders say several party leaders and well-wishers are expected to be part of the wedding next year.

