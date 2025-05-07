Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared a chilling before-and-after video of the Markaz Subhan Allah camp in Bahawalpur, Pakistan — the former operational headquarters of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared a chilling before-and-after video of the Markaz Subhan Allah camp in Bahawalpur, Pakistan — the former operational headquarters of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. The video, posted on social media platform X, showed the complete demolition of the facility, once used to train recruits and plan attacks, including the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.

The missile strike on the Jaish camp was part of a broader Indian offensive code-named Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 innocent lives. In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian forces struck nine high-value terror locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Among the prime targets was the Markaz Subhan Allah complex — long regarded by intelligence agencies as the nerve centre of cross-border terrorism.

Justice Is Served

The prime minister had earlier authorised the armed forces to act with full autonomy on the selection of targets and timing. Following the strikes, PM Modi chaired an emergency Union Cabinet meeting in New Delhi to assess the situation. He is also set to lead a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, where a formal resolution is expected in support of the overnight operation.

Bahawalpur’s strike is being viewed as a symbolic and strategic victory — not just eliminating infrastructure but sending a decisive message to those harbouring terror.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

