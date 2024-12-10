Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

WATCH | Bengaluru Bike Taxi Driver Reveals Surprising ₹85K Monthly Earnings With Uber & Rapido – KNOW THE STORY!

A Bengaluru bike taxi driver revealed his monthly income of ₹85,000, sparking debates about India's gig economy. Shared on social media, the viral video highlights the financial stability achievable with hard work. (READ MORE BELOW)

WATCH | Bengaluru Bike Taxi Driver Reveals Surprising ₹85K Monthly Earnings With Uber & Rapido – KNOW THE STORY!

The rise of bike taxis in India has turned them into a popular and lucrative mode of transportation, benefiting both companies like Uber and Rapido as well as the drivers. A recent viral video has brought this trend into sharp focus, showcasing the impressive monthly earnings of a Bengaluru-based bike taxi driver.

In the clip, the driver, who works with both Uber and Rapido, claims to earn between ₹80,000 and ₹85,000 per month by working 13 hours a day. This remarkable revelation was shared by the social media account Karnataka Portfolio on platform X (formerly Twitter) on December 4, quickly gaining widespread attention.

The post read, “A classic Bengaluru moment was observed in the city when a man proudly claimed that he earns more than ₹80,000 per month working as a rider for Uber and Rapido. The man highlighted how his earnings, driven by his hard work and dedication, have allowed him to achieve financial stability while working in the gig economy.”

The video shows a lighthearted exchange between the driver and an astonished onlooker who exclaimed, “Itna to ham nahi kamaate, bhaiya!” (We don’t earn that much, brother!).

TAKE  A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

The viral video also caught the attention of Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who shared it on social media, lauding the impact of India’s tech-driven gig economy. He wrote, “India’s new-age technology firms have sparked a revolution in job creation at scale, generating crores of well-paying jobs that fuel our local economy. These colleagues are building a digital services ecosystem that the world admires—quick deliveries, local rides, and Paytm QR at every corner.”

In a follow-up post, Sharma added, “Proud of every member of Indian Digital Services, who works relentlessly and takes pride in their work. (Yes, I prefer to call them members of Indian Digital Services instead of gig workers). Together, we’re shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and proud Digital India.”

The video has sparked widespread discussions about the gig economy’s potential to provide financial stability. Netizens reacted with mixed opinions.

One user commented, “Half brilliance…where and how he spends, extracting value from his earnings is also important.”

Another user shared a similar encounter, saying, “Met a Dubai return Uber driver in Bangalore once who works a 9-5 job and drives a yellow board Uber at nights while he contracts his car out as a cab during the day. Says he doesn’t mind driving around if he gets the few extra bucks to pay off the car.”

A third user praised the driver, saying, “Hard work pays off! A Bengaluru rider proves the gig economy can bring financial stability with dedication and effort.”

This viral moment has reignited conversations about the evolving nature of work in India. The story highlights not only the earning potential of the gig economy but also its ability to provide flexible and profitable opportunities in a rapidly changing job market.

ALSO READ: Mumbai BEST Bus Accident Leaves Six Dead, 49 Injured: Driver’s Inexperience Under Scrutiny

Filed under

Bengaluru bike taxi earnings bengaluru news Bengaluru viral video BIKE TAXI Rapido driver income Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Advertisement

Also Read

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox