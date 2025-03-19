Watch | Bengaluru Breeder Spends ₹50 Crore On World’s First Wolfdog, Cadaboms Okami Becomes A Sensation

Bengaluru's S Satish buys world’s first wolfdog, Cadaboms Okami, for ₹50 crore. The rare crossbreed is already a sensation in Karnataka, drawing massive crowds.

A Bengaluru-based dog enthusiast, S Satish, has made headlines after purchasing an ultra-rare wolfdog for a staggering ₹50 crore (£4.4 million). The hybrid, named Cadaboms Okami, is believed to be the world’s first cross between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd.

Meet Cadaboms Okami: The Rare Wolfdog Taking India by Storm

Born in the United States, Cadaboms Okami is only eight months old but already weighs over 75 kilograms. His diet consists of 3 kg of raw meat daily, reflecting his wild lineage. The Caucasian Shepherd, a massive and powerful guard dog breed, originates from the Caucasus Mountains and is known for its protective nature and thick fur.

“He looks exactly like a wolf. No dog of this breed has been sold anywhere in the world before,” said Satish, as reported by The Sun.

The 51-year-old president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association revealed that he imported Okami from the US in February due to his passion for rare dog breeds.

Wolfdog Okami Becomes a Crowd-Puller in Karnataka

Since his arrival, Cadaboms Okami has become a sensation in Karnataka, attending several high-profile events with Satish. The breeder, who once bred dogs but has since shifted focus, now earns a substantial income by showcasing his rare canines.

“People pay ₹25,000 for just a 30-minute appearance with Okami. They take selfies, click pictures, and sometimes, we even get more attention than movie stars,” Satish remarked.

A Luxurious Life on a 7-Acre Farm

The ₹50 crore wolfdog resides in Satish’s sprawling 7-acre farm, where he lives alongside other rare breeds. Each dog has a 20ft by 20ft personal space with ample room to run and play.

“We have six caretakers for the dogs. The cool Bengaluru weather means they don’t need air conditioning, but we ensure they are well taken care of,” said Satish.

The acquisition of Cadaboms Okami has sparked curiosity among dog lovers, making him one of the most talked-about pets in the country.

