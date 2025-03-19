Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Watch | Bengaluru Breeder Spends ₹50 Crore On World’s First Wolfdog, Cadaboms Okami Becomes A Sensation

Watch | Bengaluru Breeder Spends ₹50 Crore On World’s First Wolfdog, Cadaboms Okami Becomes A Sensation

Bengaluru's S Satish buys world’s first wolfdog, Cadaboms Okami, for ₹50 crore. The rare crossbreed is already a sensation in Karnataka, drawing massive crowds.

Watch | Bengaluru Breeder Spends ₹50 Crore On World’s First Wolfdog, Cadaboms Okami Becomes A Sensation


A Bengaluru-based dog enthusiast, S Satish, has made headlines after purchasing an ultra-rare wolfdog for a staggering ₹50 crore (£4.4 million). The hybrid, named Cadaboms Okami, is believed to be the world’s first cross between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd.

Watch here:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Satish S (@satishcadaboms)

Meet Cadaboms Okami: The Rare Wolfdog Taking India by Storm

Born in the United States, Cadaboms Okami is only eight months old but already weighs over 75 kilograms. His diet consists of 3 kg of raw meat daily, reflecting his wild lineage. The Caucasian Shepherd, a massive and powerful guard dog breed, originates from the Caucasus Mountains and is known for its protective nature and thick fur.

“He looks exactly like a wolf. No dog of this breed has been sold anywhere in the world before,” said Satish, as reported by The Sun.

The 51-year-old president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association revealed that he imported Okami from the US in February due to his passion for rare dog breeds.

Bengaluru Man Has Dog "As Big As Lioness", Gets Rs 20 Crore Offer

Wolfdog Okami Becomes a Crowd-Puller in Karnataka

Since his arrival, Cadaboms Okami has become a sensation in Karnataka, attending several high-profile events with Satish. The breeder, who once bred dogs but has since shifted focus, now earns a substantial income by showcasing his rare canines.

“People pay ₹25,000 for just a 30-minute appearance with Okami. They take selfies, click pictures, and sometimes, we even get more attention than movie stars,” Satish remarked.

A Luxurious Life on a 7-Acre Farm

The ₹50 crore wolfdog resides in Satish’s sprawling 7-acre farm, where he lives alongside other rare breeds. Each dog has a 20ft by 20ft personal space with ample room to run and play.

“We have six caretakers for the dogs. The cool Bengaluru weather means they don’t need air conditioning, but we ensure they are well taken care of,” said Satish.

The acquisition of Cadaboms Okami has sparked curiosity among dog lovers, making him one of the most talked-about pets in the country.

ALSO READ: Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, and Cash in High-Profile Raid

Filed under

Bengaluru Breeder Cadaboms Okami World's First Wolfdog

newsx

₹200 Crore On Miss World, But No Money For Farmers? Telangana Govt Under Fire
Jonathan Majors And Meaga

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording...
newsx

Who Is Muskan Rastogi? The Woman Behind Meerut’s Shocking Murder That Has Social Media Outraged
Jon Bernthal Returns as T

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn...
newsx

Watch | Bengaluru Breeder Spends ₹50 Crore On World’s First Wolfdog, Cadaboms Okami Becomes A...
newsx

Election Commission To Begin Aadhaar-EPIC Linkage Process, Ensures Compliance With SC Guidelines
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

₹200 Crore On Miss World, But No Money For Farmers? Telangana Govt Under Fire

₹200 Crore On Miss World, But No Money For Farmers? Telangana Govt Under Fire

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording Leak

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording...

Who Is Muskan Rastogi? The Woman Behind Meerut’s Shocking Murder That Has Social Media Outraged

Who Is Muskan Rastogi? The Woman Behind Meerut’s Shocking Murder That Has Social Media Outraged

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn Into A Full-Fledged Role?

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn...

Election Commission To Begin Aadhaar-EPIC Linkage Process, Ensures Compliance With SC Guidelines

Election Commission To Begin Aadhaar-EPIC Linkage Process, Ensures Compliance With SC Guidelines

Entertainment

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording Leak

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn Into A Full-Fledged Role?

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn

Will Yuzvendra Chahal Be A Divorcee Before IPL 2025 Begins? Here’s What The Supreme Court Said

Will Yuzvendra Chahal Be A Divorcee Before IPL 2025 Begins? Here’s What The Supreme Court

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips