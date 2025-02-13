Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
WATCH | Chants Of “Modi, Modi” Echoed, Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In Washington DC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Washington D.C. for an official working visit, marking a new chapter in the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the United States.

WATCH | Chants Of “Modi, Modi” Echoed, Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In Washington DC


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Washington D.C. for an official working visit, marking a new chapter in the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the United States. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, members of the U.S. Cabinet, and prominent industry leaders to strengthen bilateral ties.

Upon his arrival at Blair House, the Prime Minister was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora members who braved the cold to welcome him. Chants of “Modi, Modi” echoed as the crowd cheered and waved the Indian tricolor. PM Modi took a moment to interact with the gathering, expressing his gratitude for their warm reception.

 

This visit is expected to focus on key areas such as technology, defense, trade, and energy, further enhancing the growing partnership between India and the United States.

