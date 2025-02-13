Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Washington D.C. for an official working visit, marking a new chapter in the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Washington D.C. for an official working visit, marking a new chapter in the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the United States. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, members of the U.S. Cabinet, and prominent industry leaders to strengthen bilateral ties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Upon his arrival at Blair House, the Prime Minister was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora members who braved the cold to welcome him. Chants of “Modi, Modi” echoed as the crowd cheered and waved the Indian tricolor. PM Modi took a moment to interact with the gathering, expressing his gratitude for their warm reception.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#WATCH | Washington, DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Blair House and greets the Indian diaspora gathered there. (Video – ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/q5tEhQtV9W — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

This visit is expected to focus on key areas such as technology, defense, trade, and energy, further enhancing the growing partnership between India and the United States.