Watch, Civil Defence Conducts Mock Drill In Lucknow To Strengthen Emergency Preparedness

In response to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ recent directive, a comprehensive civil defence mock drill was carried out on Tuesday at the Lucknow police lines. The objective of the exercise was to improve readiness in case of large-scale emergencies such as missile or air attacks.

Focus on Practical Training and Coordination

Led by Chief Warden Amarnath Mishra, the drill saw the participation of nearly 200 civil defence volunteers. The volunteers practiced coordinated responses to simulated air raid sirens, emergency evacuations, and safety protocols. “The aim is to ensure minimum panic during hostile attacks through clear procedures and rehearsed responses,” Mishra stated.

The exercise also focused on educating the public and volunteers about practical safety techniques, including protective measures during missile strikes and the importance of civil coordination.

This drill aligns with the broader national preparedness plan as the Union Home Ministry had earlier instructed all states to conduct such exercises by May 7. The ministry also emphasized the operationalisation of air raid warning systems, blackout measures, and timely evacuation protocols to safeguard both civilians and critical infrastructure.

