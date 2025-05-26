Watch | Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s Family Greets PM Modi During Vadodara Roadshow, Praises Women’s Empowerment Efforts

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s family welcomed PM Modi during his Vadodara roadshow, praising his role in empowering women and supporting Operation Sindoor.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat on Monday, family members of Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi showered him with flower petals as a mark of respect and support.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth ₹82,950 crore across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar. On Monday morning, he was welcomed with a grand reception at Vadodara airport, followed by a one-kilometre roadshow.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a celebrated Army officer, was one of the two women who briefed the media on Operation Sindoor—India’s recent high-profile military operation against Pakistan. She also holds the distinction of being the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise, Exercise Force 18, the largest foreign military drill hosted by India.

Speaking to the media, Sofiya’s sister Shyna Sunsara expressed her admiration for the Prime Minister’s support of women in the armed forces. “We felt good meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has done a lot for women’s empowerment. Sofiya is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires everyone,” she said.

Sofiya’s mother, Halima Bibi, also praised the Prime Minister and said, “I felt happy to meet PM Modi ji. Women and sisters are happy with Operation Sindoor.”

Her father, Taj Mohammed Qureshi, shared that PM Modi recognized and greeted them during the roadshow. “We also greeted him respectfully,” he added.

Colonel Qureshi’s brother, Sanjay Qureshi, called it a memorable moment. “It was a great moment when PM Modi came here. We got to see him for the first time. Through gestures, he greeted us. I thank our defence forces and the Government of India for giving my sister this opportunity.”

He further added, “A woman taking revenge for the women who suffered so much, what can be better than this?”

The public also turned out in large numbers during the roadshow, cheering the Prime Minister and celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor. His visit continues with events planned in multiple cities and the launch of projects across various sectors.

