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Home > India News > Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

Delhi has launched a Yamuna cruise service between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, offering 40-minute rides for Rs 500 per person, with air-conditioned boats and onboard safety facilities.

Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats
Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 14:51 IST

Delhiites can now see their river from the water. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated a cruise service on the Yamuna at Sonia Vihar. Tickets cost Rs 500 per person. The service is meant to promote river tourism on the stretch of the Yamuna upstream of the Wazirabad barrage. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said it would bring people closer to the river.

A Ride on the Yamuna

For most people in the capital, the Yamuna is something seen from a bridge. The new cruise changes that. The service runs from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur, a distance of about 4 to 5 km, and each ride takes about 40 minutes. The input does not say what passengers will see along the route.

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The Cruise at a Glance

At least four trips are conducted daily in the service, and each trip will have up to 30 passengers. The ticket prices are set at Rs 500 per passenger and are purchased online via the Delhi Tourism website. No information about the timings of the trips and the availability of concessional tickets for children and senior citizens is provided in the input.

What the Boats Provide

The boats will be air-conditioned and will have zero discharge bio-toilets, announcement system, and life jackets on board. The boats may either be owned or hired, but they cannot be more than two years old. Your headline uses the phrase ‘electric boats’, but there is no information provided in the input about how the boats will be powered.

Who Is Responsible for Safety

The operator will be responsible for running a safe, reliable and comfortable service. This includes the safety of passengers, crew and other river users. The input does not name the operator.

The Road to the Launch

Trial runs of the cruise vessel were held last month in the presence of senior officials of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government. IWAI and Delhi government agencies had signed an agreement in March 2025 to develop cruise tourism on the stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

What the Leaders Said

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the cruise would bring people closer to the Yamuna and give Delhi residents a chance to enjoy experiences they often travel to other cities for. She said recreational activities, including light and sound shows and the cruise, would give people a chance to spend quality time with their families.

Sonowal highlighted India’s progress in developing waterways over the past 12 years. He praised Gupta’s leadership, saying the capital was developing rapidly even though her government had been in office for a relatively short time. Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, Harsh Malhotra and other cabinet ministers were also present.

What Happens Next?

Will residents queue up for the Rs 500 ticket, or will the price put some off? Will the cruise be extended to other stretches of the river, as the stated aim of promoting river tourism suggests? How will the project handle concerns about the cleanliness of the Yamuna, which the input does not address? And will light and sound shows and other activities follow, as the Chief Minister indicated? For now, the capital has a new way to meet its river, and the response of the public will decide how long the boats keep sailing.

Also Read: Who Is Bahubali Anant Singh’s US-Educated Son-in-Law Rishikesh Kumar? Royal Wedding to Host 4 Lakh Guests, 150 Dishes, 10-Bigha Pandal and Horse Race

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Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

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Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

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Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

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Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats
Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats
Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats
Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats
Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

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